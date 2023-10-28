Ring is one of the leading brands in terms of home security, as it makes some of the best outdoor security cameras, but also a great alarm to secure your home. The manufacturer has just released a new outdoor security camera that comes packed with plenty of advanced features.

It’s an evolution of the brand’s existing Stick Up cam, which adds some new functionality. Its most notable improvement is its built-in radar sensor, which allows it to provide a bird’s eye view of motion it senses, on top of two-way audio, HDR and 1080p video, color night vision, and even dual-band Wi-Fi. Let’s see if they’re worth the hype, and whether the built-in radar is worth the more premium price.

Source: Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam Pro 8 / 10 The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is Ring's premium outdoor camera offering. It offers 1080p video with color night´ vision, a wide 155-degree (diagonal) field of view, and radar-assisted motion detection with support for Ring's Bird's Eye View feature. Resolution 1080p Connectivity Wi-Fi (Dual band, 2.4 and 5GHz) App Compatibility Alexa Night Vision Yes, with color Power Source Plug-in, battery, solar Axis Control No Operating limits -4°F to 120°F Integrations Alexa Hub Required No Field of view 155° diagonal, 139° horizontal, 80° vertical Storage Cloud only (with subscription) Dimensions 6.06 in x 2.76 in x 2.76 in Price $180 Pros Video quality

Different power sources

Ease of use

3D radar-based motion detection & bird's eye view

Integration with other Ring products Cons A bit pricey

No local storage

Many features are subscription-based

Poor "person" recognition

Doesn't work with Google Assistant $180 at Amazon $180 at Ring $180 at Best Buy

Price and availability

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro sells for $180 on Amazon, as well as Best Buy and Ring’s official store. However, unless you urgently need one, you should wait for a deal to buy yours, as it’s likely to be discounted for a more affordable price during Black Friday — which is only weeks away.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is relatively bulky, and is much more noticeable than the non-Pro model, due to the built-in radar sensor. Its design is sober nonetheless, and relatively unique compared to other models. The camera comes in either black or white, allowing it to blend nicely with your house’s design, and help make it somewhat discreet. Indeed, unlike other cameras from Ring and other manufacturers, which look like circular cylinders, the Stick Up Cam Pro has a flat front façade, while the rest of its body has rounded edges, keeping the cylindrical aspect.

At the front, a large black rectangle covers all the sensors. The camera itself is placed at the center, with the radar above it, and the microphone array and the speakers below them. There’s also a blue LED that lights up when the camera is filming and to help you set it up.

The back of the camera is relatively simple, with a mounting hole hidden by a rubber cover. Underneath it, there’s a USB-C port, which is used to power the camera if you decide to plug it in. The base of the camera can also be removed, revealing a battery array and a reset button.

As its name suggests, the Stick Up Cam Pro can be placed on a flat surface, but also mounted on the wall. The process is simple, as you only need to remove one screw to remove the mount from the base, and screw it back into the hole at the back.

As for the box’s contents, Ring provides a single power option, depending on the model you buy, which can be a battery, a power cable, or a solar panel that connects to the camera. This being said, you always have the option to buy a battery, power adapter, or even solar panel later on as an accessory, making it easy to place your camera wherever you want. In addition, there’s either a USB-C power adapter for the plug-in model, or a battery and a microUSB charger. Ring also provides the screws and anchors to mount the camera to the wall, saving you the trouble of buying some.

In terms of build quality, the camera embodies Ring’s commitment to quality, and feels durable and sturdy. It’s also designed to be used outdoors, offering weather resistance and operating temperatures ranging from -4°F to 120°F.

Power options

Similar to many Ring models, the new Stick Up Cam Pro comes in different versions, including a plug-in model, a battery-powered one, and a solar option. The first two cost the same price, and each power option can be purchased separately, even after buying the camera.

The plug-in model is powered using a USB-C cable, which is finally in line with the market standards, unlike the brand's indoor cameras. As for the battery option, the Stick Up Cam Pro uses Ring’s standard batteries, meaning you can swap them with the ones for your doorbells and cameras. Unfortunately though, they still charge over microUSB, and Ring hasn’t yet bothered to update the connector on these.

Software, features, and subscription

To set up the camera, all you need to do is scan the QR code on the back using the Ring app and follow the on-screen instructions. This takes you through the pairing process, as well as help on how to mount it.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro benefits from Ring’s “Pro” features, which are some of the most advanced on the market. These include high-quality two-way audio, with Audio+ echo cancelation, 5Ghz dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, a built-in siren, 1080p HDR video with color night vision, and, most importantly, 3D radar-based motion detection with bird's eye view. This allows the camera to plot someone’s path on a satellite-style view, letting you see where they walked both on video, but also using the radar data.

Ring’s app is quite easy to use, and allows you to deeply customize the camera’s settings. These can be a bit hard to navigate through at first, but the app is reliable and intuitive enough for daily usage. The home screen displays all your Ring cameras and security system, and allows you to arm them in home or away mode, with specific settings for each. It also displays a snapshot of your camera, which can update either every 14 or 60 minutes.

Naturally, the app gives you access to a live view, allowing you to stream what’s happening at home on your phone, but also to review a timeline of the snapshots, even if no motion was sensed, which lets you get a better overview of what might have happened when the system was armed.

In addition to the live view, the app offers motion detection, allowing it to notify you when the camera senses something. The sensitivity is customizable, and you can even set it to only be triggered when a person is detected. Unfortunately, though, the latter is only available as part of a Ring Protect subscription, and often triggers false alerts by thinking leaves or animals are people. In addition, you also define motion detection zones, or privacy zones, giving you control on the notifications you receive and which areas shouldn’t be filmed.

3 Images Close

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro also integrates seamlessly with other cameras, doorbells, and security products from the brand, allowing it to start recording when someone is at your door, or when another camera senses motion. Since Ring is an Amazon brand, its products work natively with Alexa, but don’t play nicely with Google Assistant or HomeKit. Ring also has an IFTTT applet, allowing you to use motion detection as a trigger, without offering more options.

Sadly, the camera doesn’t double as a motion sensor for the Ring Alarm, despite coming with a built-in radar. Also, even though it has a built-in siren, you can only trigger it manually, as there’s no option to make it sound when motion is detected, or when your home security system is alarming.

Speaking of the built-in radar, this is what drives the camera’s 3D motion sensing. This allows the camera to detect someone’s movements and plot them on a map, letting you see where they walked through. The feature itself is useful, but does require clear satellite imagery for where you live. Thankfully, if you don’t find the bird’s eye view useful for you, you can instead pick the pre-roll option, to see the few seconds before the camera started recording motion.

3 Images Close

To finish, while the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro offers a myriad of features, some of them require a subscription to work. These include smart person detection, cloud storage for video footage, and rich notifications, which show a snapshot preview in the notification that you can see directly on your phone or watch, without having to open the Ring app.

A Ring Protect subscription starts at $3.99/month or $39.99/year, with even more interesting options to cover several cameras and even your security system. Unfortunately, though, if you don’t get the subscription, there’s no way to review past storage, as Ring doesn’t offer a local storage option. This means the Stick Up Cam Pro is very limited without a paid subscription.

Video and sound quality

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro comes with 1080p HDR video, color night vision, and two-way audio with Audio+ echo-cancellation. The overall video quality is great, allowing you to clearly see what’s going on, even in the distance, and HDR makes images even brighter. For an outdoor camera, though, a higher resolution would have been better to zoom in and take a closer look at some details, but the image quality remains good overall, both during the day, but also at night, thanks to the built-in infrared light. The latter doesn’t shine too bright, and lets you clearly see objects and what’s going on, even when it’s dark.

I’m not particularly fond of color night vision, as I don’t find it very useful, given it merely colors some areas with fake coloring, while often forgetting about the rest of the image, making it look unnatural. Thankfully, you can deactivate it if you prefer to use grayscale video at night.

As usual with Ring cameras, the field of view is excellent, offering 155 degrees diagonal, 139 degrees horizontal, 80 degrees vertical, which lets you get a good overall image.

Audio quality is also good, with both parties being able to hear each other distinctively and communicate clearly. The Audio+ feature takes care of removing echo, making conversations even better, and audio clearer.

Competition

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is relatively unique on the market, as it’s one of the very few outdoor cameras that comes with a built-in radar for mention detection. It does however face some competition when it comes to outdoor security cameras.

Google's Nest Cam Battery, which costs $179, offers good video quality, even at night, and it has a number of smart features, such as the ability to recognize faces and send alerts when it detects people, animals, and even vehicles. However, the Nest Cam does not have radar-powered motion detection, and its field of view is smaller than the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, at 130 degrees. Some smart features, such as person detection and facial recognition, require a Nest Aware subscription.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is more affordable, costing $120 with a Sync Module. It offers 1080p video quality and motion detection, but it does not have radar-powered motion detection. Its hub supports local video storage on USB-connected drives at no extra cost, though, while there’s also a paid option for cloud storage.

The Wyze Cam Pan v3 is an extremely affordable indoor-outdoor option. It comes with 1080p video quality, motion detection, and local storage via a microSD card slot. It does not have radar-powered motion detection, but it can pan and tilt to face any direction, and is a great option for budget-minded consumers. You'll need a Wyze Cam Plus subscription for cloud storage, however.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Pro is also worth considering, as it’s a very similar product compared to the Stick Up Cam Pro. It comes with a built-in spotlight for about $50 more, but it can’t be placed on a flat surface like the Stick Up Cam Pro can.

Should you buy it?

The Ring Stick Up Cam Pro boasts plenty of innovative features, such as 1080p HDR video, color night vision, and a differentiating 3D radar-based motion detection. Its build quality embodies Ring's known durability, and is backed by reliable weather-resistance, ranging from freezing cold to scorching heat. Integration is smooth with Amazon and other Ring devices, which can be an advantage for those invested in that ecosystem.

However, it’s not perfect and has a few areas of improvement. First, the radar's effectiveness is somewhat contingent on the clarity of satellite imagery in your area. Moreover, many features require a Ring Protect subscription, which can be costly for some.

Overall, if you're already a part of the Amazon or Ring ecosystem, the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro is an excellent investment if you’re looking for an outdoor cam. For those prioritizing budget, local storage, or broader smart home compatibility, it might be wise to explore alternative cameras mentioned in the competition section.