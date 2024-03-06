Ring Stick Up Cam $60 $100 Save $40 The Ring Stick Up Cam has a wire-free design that offers advanced motion detection, custom privacy settings, and more. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

It used to be pretty complicated, but companies have now made it much easier to protect your home or office if you're looking to do so with a security camera. There are dozens of brands and even more choices with doorbell cameras, indoor and outdoor cameras, and even whole security setups if you want 24-hour protection. When it comes to pricing, it varies, but if you've been looking for something reliable and at a discount, this Ring Stick Up Cam that's now 40% off is going to be a great option.

Related Ring Stick Up Cam review: Stuck in the middle with you Subscription costs and a lack of purpose keep Ring's portable camera from shining

What's great about the Ring Stick Up Cam?

If you've been looking for a great way to protect your home or office, then the Ring Stick up Cam is going to be right up your alley. The security camera offers good video quality, excellent battery life, and can be used inside, as well as outdoors. You get a camera that looks relatively subtle but definitely comes across as a proper security camera if you manage to notice it. It can be used with or without a cable, and charging is made easy thanks to its removable battery, which means you can purchase extra batteries to keep it powered if you want.

As far as the quality of videos goes, you're going to get pretty good image quality during the day and at night. The camera also has a color night mode as well, but does tend to use more battery life and in our review, we found that the features wasn't worth the trade off. As far as features go, you're going to get a lot, but you are going to have to pay to unlock them with a subscription. This is quite common with security devices today, so you'll have to decide for yourself whether the starting price of $4 per month is worth it.

Of course, if you're still on the fence and looking for other options, be sure to check out some of the best smart home security cameras of 2024. You're going to find a lot of different options from multiple brands. But if the Ring Stick Up Cam sounds like what you need, be sure to grab this deal while you can because it won't last long.