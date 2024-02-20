Ring Spotlight Cam Plus $120 $170 Save $50 The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus offers much needed features to protect your property, including 1080p HD video, color night vision, and a security siren to deter trespassers. You'll get a whole lot more with a Ring Protect Plan, which is an easy add thanks to the savings this deal offers. $120 at Ring$120 at Amazon$120 at Best Buy

While there are plenty of good choices when it comes to home security cameras out there, Ring offers some of the best options for the money. Combining high quality design and must-have features for a good price, Ring's indoor and outdoor cameras are an easy choice for anyone looking to beef up home security a bit.

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, the predecessor to the more feature-filled Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, delivers a perfect mid-range outdoor camera that comes with all the necessary features you'd expect from a proper spotlight camera. Now that it's back down to its lowest price ever, though, the value it offers over the premium option is just too good to pass up.

Why this Ring Spotlight Cam Plus deal is worth your money

For the disocunted price, the Spotlight Cam Plus goes above and beyond the competition in terms of features and value. It's a complete 1080p HD outdoor camera with all the bells and whistles you'd expect, including color night vision capabilities, two-way talk, two motion-activated LED spotlights. and even a security siren to help deter trespassers.

Arugged weather-resistant housing that withstands the elements to provide peace of mind, and snce this model is a plug-in option, you won't have to worry about battery life. As long as you've got power and it's plugged in, you'll have constant surveillance on the area of your choosing.

While it does have Live View capabilities, which let's you see exactly what's happening directly through your mobile device, one big thing the Spotlight Cam Plus is lacking (like most of Ring's offering) is video recording out of the box. To get access to this feature, you'll need to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan, the company's subscription service that unlocks additional features such as recording and sharing HD video, 24/7 professional montoring, and more.

The basic plan, which opens access for one camera, starts at just $4 a month. This isn't a terribly expensive price, espeically if you're just going with this one camera. However, if you've got additional Ring cameras or smart video doorbells installed, higher tier plans offer additional support for multiple security devices.

That said, even without a Ring Protect Plan, the Spotlight Cam Plus is an excellent security addition to any home. The Live View feature still gives you the ability to monitor your camera when and where you'd like, but if you'd prefer the ability to record what's happening, we'd recommend using the savings here to get yourself at least the basic plan.