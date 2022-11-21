With all the early Black Friday loot you've been buying, who's going to keep an eye on it all? If you've been looking to upgrade your home security with some cameras, now's the perfect time to do so, with Amazon and Best Buy offering some massive discounts on Ring hardware. The Ring Stick Up Cam, which can be used either indoors or outdoors, is down to its lowest price of $70 for Black Friday — that's a sweet $30 off its $100 retail price. If you're already deep into Amazon's Alexa ecosystem with Echo speakers and smart displays, adding the Ring Stick Up Cam is a no-brainer.

Source: amazon.com Ring Stick Up Cam $70 $100 Save $30 The Ring Stick Up Cam offers more flexibility than you'll find with other Ring cameras: it can be used indoors or outdoors, thanks to its weatherproof design. This security camera captures videos in excellent quality and provides stellar battery life. $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

Ring security cameras are heavily discounted for Black Friday

At $70, it's tough to beat the value the Stick Up Cam offers, especially given its excellent video recording capabilities. Unsurprisingly, it makes it to our list of the best home security cameras of 2022. The Stick Up Cam records in full HD with a 130-degree field of view and has a built-in battery, so it doesn't demand wired power — though it does charge over microUSB, which is a minor bummer.

If you're looking for a security camera to mount outside your home or office for monitoring the sidewalk or the lawn, the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus might be the better pick. Announced in late September, the security camera features color night vision and 2 motion-activated LED spotlights to help illuminate the scene. There's a built-in siren that you can trigger from the mobile app in an emergency, and Ring makes this hardware available in multiple configurations, including battery-powered and plug-in variants.

With a retail price of $200, the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a little more on the expensive side. Thankfully, with 30% off on Black Friday, you can get it for a much more reasonable $140. This is the first discount the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus has received since its launch, making it one of the best Black Friday smart home deals this year.

Source: Ring Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (Battery) $140 $200 Save $60 The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus packs two LED spotlights that automatically turn on whenever they detect motion. With its built-in battery, you can mount it anywhere without worrying about a power source. The security camera can record videos in Full HD resolution and features a built-in siren for additional security. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

Still not seeing what you need? Almost all other Ring security cameras are also heavily discounted for Black Friday, with many of them dropping to their lowest-ever prices. Depending on your requirements, you can snag the battery or plug-in version of Ring Spotlight Cam Pro with a $40 discount. The biggest savings are on the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, which is down $60 from its MSRP.

Considering that you'll want a Ring Protect subscription to use these security cameras to their full capabilities, getting them at a discount will help lighten the blow on your wallet. Once you have installed and set up all your new Ring cameras, be sure to take a look at our guide for configuring Ring Modes to secure your smart home.