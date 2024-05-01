Summary Ring's Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam offers a 360-degree view with motorized pan-tilt base, solving coverage issues in big houses.

Privacy is a top priority with Ring's Indoor Cam featuring a manual privacy cover for disabling audio and video recording.

The new Ring Indoor Cam comes in three new colors and offers a Ring Protect subscription for cloud storage and additional perks.

When it comes to buying a video doorbell or indoor camera, Ring is a top choice for many customers in the US and North America. The brand has gained a solid reputation for making some of the best-selling smart home products. Its lineup now consists of numerous outdoor and indoor cams to keep your home and family safe while not draining your bank account. The good news is Ring has just revealed its first-ever integrated pan-tilt camera, providing a comprehensive view of your indoor area.

One significant drawback of indoor cams is that most don't feature a motorized base to provide a 360-degree view of the area. A limited field of view is more concerning when you have a big house and need to cover more areas with just one camera. Ring has solved this issue in its Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam by adding a motorized pan-tilt base.

The base can rotate in any direction you want, offering a 360-degree coverage while tilting up and down for a larger field of view. Using the Ring app, you can determine the rotating and tilting direction of the device.

Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is available in three new colors

Ring understands that privacy is a top concern for homeowners. That's why the Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is equipped with a manual privacy cover. This cover can be placed over the camera lens, instantly disabling audio and video recording. With this feature, homeowners can rest assured that their private moments will remain just that — private.

Close

The Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam isn't just about functionality but style, too. The device is now available in three new colors: Blush, Charcoal, and Starlight, in addition to the classic white and black. This expanded color range allows homeowners to choose a device that not only keeps their home safe but also complements their unique style and decor.

Finally, Ring's newest indoor cam launches with a Ring Protect subscription, allowing users to access their recorded files on a cloud server. Additionally, it provides users with more perks, such as Multi-Cam Live View, which can play Live Views from four different angles.

Starting on May 1, Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam is available for preorder at $80. The black and white models start shipping on May 30, while customers who opted for the new colors will have to wait until June 12 to get their hands on the device.