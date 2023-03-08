Ring has made a name for itself as a reliable provider of smart home security systems comprised of rugged outdoor cameras, indoor surveillance gear, alarms, smart lighting, and video doorbells. These doorbell cameras come in two flavors: wired and battery-operated. While the former is a great install-and-forget solution, a wired installation isn’t always workable, as our colleague Will found out with the Ring Video Doorbell 4. The company is now expanding its product lineup with a new Battery Doorbell Plus.

If you’re familiar with Ring’s Video Doorbell range, you will know the company offers wireless battery-powered doorbells in all sizes, with varying functions to suit your budget. Priced at $180, the new Battery Doorbell Plus slots in between the Peephole Cam and the Video Doorbell 3, making a mid-range product perfect for striking the right balance between form, function, and price.

As for features, the new video doorbell is Ring's first model to offer a 1:1 aspect ratio, so you'll have a head-to-toe view of the person at your doorstep. Based on how the unit mounts, you should be able to see your doorstep, along with the person's face, in the same frame. The Battery Doorbell Plus also boasts the highest resolution of any battery-powered Ring doorbell yet, at 1536 x 1536 pixels. That's an even better resolution than the Video Doorbell 4, which costs a lot more. The new video doorbell works with Alexa and the Ring app in a wide range of operating temperatures. However, remember that low temperatures may deplete battery life rapidly.

If this new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus fits your requirements, you can pre-order it for $180 right away. Units will start shipping to customers next month, on April 5. If it isn't the perfect fit, though, you can check out our selection of the best Ring Video Doorbell alternatives.