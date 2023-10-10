Source: Ring Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 Ring is making it extremely affordable today to upgrade your home security. The all-new Ring Indoor Cam is a smart security camera that features 1080p video with color night vision, two-way audio, and a manual privacy shutter for just $30. $30 at Amazon

If you find today's onslaught of smart home deals a bit overwhelming, and just want a Prime Day promo on something that you will actually use, and won't break the bank, check out this deal on the Ring Indoor Cam. It's the latest version of Ring's smart security camera, and it offers a nice balance of security and privacy, at an affordable price. It has great video and audio quality, a manual privacy shutter, and right now you can grab one for just $30.

Why you should buy the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) right now

You can get a smart security camera from a well-known smart home brand for just $30. Get one to put in your living room to look after your home and your pets while you're away, or get one for the garage, so you can find out who keeps taking your tools without asking. Heck at $30, why not get both? They are super easy to set up, and they pair instantly with your existing Ring and Alexa smart devices. That's essentially the pitch, but if you need more convincing, I'm happy to oblige.

The Ring Cam 2 has everything you could want in a security camera including 1080p HD video, night vision, and motion alerts. As aforementioned it has great video quality, with a wide viewing angle, so you don't just get that narrow, letter-boxed view you might get with some cheaper cameras. It also has two-way talk, so you can speak with whoever is in front of the camera in real time, and a manual Privacy Cover that shuts down the mic and camera on command.

As with most smart home devices these days, Ring hides some of the Cam's functionality behind a monthly subscription plan called Ring Protect, which starts at $4 per month. The plan mostly covers video history and storage, and even without it, the camera is easily worth the $30—you can still view live video, receive event alerts, and chat via two-way audio. If you can think of a solid use-case for it, you should totally grab the Ring Cam while you can at this price.