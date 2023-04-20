Source: Ring Ring Indoor Cam HD $40 $60 Save $20 Dropping to its lowest price ever, the Ring Indoor Cam is a great little addition to any Alexa-based smart home. It's quick and easy to set up and comes with must-have security features including two-way talk and live view through the Ring app. It can also be paired with multiple Amazon devices for even more features if you've got them. This is the time to buy one if you've been looking to upgrade your home security on a budget. $40 at Amazon $40 at Crutchfield

When it comes to keeping your home safe, one of the best things you can do is to add a home security camera or two. Wireless cameras are more affordable than ever, all while still offering important security features thanks to the addition of smart home connectivity. If you've got any Alexa-based smart devices set up in your home, this deal on the Ring Indoor Cam is just for you.

Why the Ring Indoor Cam is worth your money

For starters, this deal is offering the Ring Indoor Cam at its lowest price ever. For just $40, these impressive little cameras are an affordable way to beef up your home security without breaking the bank. They're easy to set up, provide HD quality video, and if you've got any of Amazon's smart devices in your house, can be connected for access to additional security features.

Even without Alexa, the Ring Indoor Cam alone is a great security camera. Its no hassle, plug-and-go setup makes it one of the better options for those who just want a simple way to watch their home. All you'll need to do is download the Ring app on your phone and connect it to your Wi-Fi. Once that's done, you'll be able to watch live feeds through your phone and even talk through the camera to friends and family.

The Ring Indoor Cam can also record video, so you can go back and review events as needed. However, you'll need to sign up for a Ring Protect Plan to get access to this. These start as low as $4 a month (or $40 a year) for the Basic plan, which offers the ability to record with one camera, along with a few other perks. If you have more than one camera, upgrading to at least the Plus plan, which goes for $10 a month (or $100 a year), opens up video recording capabilities for all of them.

And at this price, we'd recommend grabbing at least a couple of these. You're already saving $20 on one, so you can pick up a couple for less than $100 right now and get a decent security camera setup started in your home for a great price.