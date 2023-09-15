Ring is one of the leading makers of home security products. The brand, which is one of Amazon’s many subsidiaries, is popular for its smart video doorbells, as well as its Ring Alarm. As it offers a complete ecosystem dedicated to home security, it also manufactures an impressive number of security cameras, both for outdoor and indoor use.

Its most basic camera, soberly named the Indoor Cam, doesn’t come with many bells and whistles, but focuses on offering great image quality, together with smart motion detection features. As its name suggests, it’s only meant to be used indoors, as it’s not water and weatherproof.

Placing a camera inside your home might raise privacy concerns, especially if it monitors your living room. Since Ring products are connected to the cloud, it’s only natural that you may want to ensure nobody can spy on you against your will. For this reason, Ring has released a second-generation Indoor Cam, which is very similar to the first one, except it now comes with a physical privacy cover that gives you more control over it.

Price and availability

The Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Generation) sells for $60 on Amazon, as well as Best Buy and Ring’s official store. However, unless you urgently need one, you should wait for a deal to buy yours.

Source: Ring Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) 7 / 10 $30 $60 Save $30 The Ring Indoor Cam is cost-effective, easy to set up, and includes 1080p HD live video streaming and recording, color night vision, and two-way communication. The second generation model adds a new privacy shutter, helping users get better control of what they camera can see. Brand Ring Resolution 1080p Connectivity WiFi App Compatibility Ring & Alexa Night Vision Yes, IR and color Internal or External Internal Power Source Plug-in (MicroUSB) Axis Control No Operating limits -4°F to 113°F Measurements (camera) 1.93 in x 1.93 in x 3.81 in Integrations Alexa and IFTTT Hub Required No Field of view 143° diagonal, 115° horizontal, 59° vertical Colors Black, White Spotlight No Audio Yes, two-way Local Storage No Weather resistance No Two-way speaker Yes Motion detection Yes Subscription required? For some features Privacy mode Yes, with physical shutter Pros Privacy shutter

Great audio quality

Excellent image quality and field of view

Integration with other Ring products Cons Subscription price

A bit costly

Poor "person" recognition

No local storage $30 at Amazon

Design, hardware, what's in the box

The second-generation indoor Cam looks very similar to the first one and also comes in either black or white. The camera itself looks like a cylinder placed on an adjustable stand, which can be easily mounted using the provided hardware or placed on a flat surface.

Regardless of the color you pick, both models feature a black strip that covers most of the camera’s front, which houses the lens itself, as well as the IR sensor and an LED status light. Immediately underneath is the microphone and speaker array, discreetly integrated into the overall design, but also easily recognizable thanks to the perforations.

The main novelty on this model is the introduction of a privacy shutter, which can slide to either side of the camera, smoothly integrating into the overall design. Unfortunately, it’s operated manually, which means you have to think of opening it yourself before you leave. This is quite disappointing, as it’s easy to forget to open the shutter before leaving. Thankfully, the Ring app does send a notification letting you know you’ve closed the cover, but a motorized option would have been better.

There’s not much to see on the back of the camera, except a QR code that makes setting it up easier, as well as the microUSB connector. The latter comes with a specific shape, allowing the cable to fit into the hole instead of protruding from the body. However, it’s a real shame Ring still hasn’t updated its products to use USB-C. It’s one thing that Ring batteries are standard and work across devices for the manufacturer not to update them, but the Indoor Cam can’t even be battery-powered, so there’s no reason not to use a standard USB-C connector.

The overall build quality is excellent, and the camera looks both solid and durable. The shutter mechanism itself, however, doesn’t seem very sturdy, especially since it can be easily pushed beyond its limit, potentially resulting in a broken cover.

In terms of the box contents, Ring is pretty generous, as it usually is. The camera ships with a color-matching 10 foot power cable, a wall adapter, and four screws to mount it to the wall, but no drywall anchors.

Setup, software, and features

As with all Ring products, setting up the Indoor Cam is a breeze. All you need to do is scan the QR code on the back of the camera, and the Ring app provides step-by-step guidance on how to get started and pair the camera to your Wi-Fi network. You can also adjust some of the preferences immediately at the end of the installation wizard, or fiddle with the myriad of settings available to you after.

The camera is controlled using the Ring app, which is intuitive to use on a daily basis. It may be hard to find your way around the settings at first, but once these are configured, it’s a breeze to check on your home using the app. The home screen displays a snapshot of your camera, which can be set to update periodically, with intervals ranging from 30 seconds to 3 minutes.

Tapping on it opens the live view, which also lets you review a timeline of these snapshots, even if there was no motion detected. The live view also provides shortcuts to frequently used features, including two-way audio and sounding the built-in siren.

A major advantage of using Ring products, as opposed to some other brands, is how seamlessly they integrate with other products from the brand. This not only includes other cameras — in a sense that if one senses motion, another can start recording — but also the Ring Alarm, which can automatically integrate with cameras depending on which mode it’s on. For instance, indoor cameras won’t record if it’s armed in home mode, but they will when you’re away.

The Ring Indoor Cam can also be controlled using Alexa and does come with IFTTT support to be used as a trigger. As usual with Amazon products, though, there is no support for both Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. Like most Ring products, the Indoor cam comes with a wide range of features, including two-way audio, motion alerts, as well as privacy zones, which are entirely blacked out to avoid invading your privacy. Similarly, you can define motion detection zones, allowing you to receive notifications only when motion is sensed within predefined areas.

3 Images Close

Unfortunately, the Ring Indoor Cam can’t act as a motion sensor for the Ring Alarm. Similarly, despite coming with a built-in siren, the latter isn’t automatically triggered when the system is alarming, and you have to manually launch each camera’s siren instead. The Indoor Cam also comes with some more advanced features, including color night vision, which allows the camera to turn a grayscale image at night into a color one. However, in most cases, it ends up coloring only parts of the image, making it look very unnatural, making the feature more of a gimmick.

The app also offers smart motion detection, provided you subscribe to a Ring Protect membership. This feature is supposed to tell people apart from random motion, and therefore only notify you if there’s an actual person in your house.

This feature is far from being reliable, as I kept receiving false notifications during my summer vacation, telling me someone was in my dining room. After looking at the footage, it turns out the motion was just caused by a plant’s leaf moving. Similarly, it keeps thinking my dog is a person, which might be less of a problem on a daily basis, but it’s still surprising Ring doesn’t offer more advanced motion detection that can tell people apart from animals.

Ring Protect subscription

The Ring Indoor Cam does come with a bunch of features, but some of them aren’t necessarily free. When buying a camera, you get a one-month Ring Protect trial for free, but will then have to pay for a subscription to benefit from some of these cool features.

Amongst these are video footage recording on the cloud, person (or leaf?) alerts, as well as rich notifications, which automatically show an image in your notification when motion is detected. This means you will have to pay to be able to review past events, which is essential for home protection. Sadly, there’s also no local storage, so you most likely will end up paying for a subscription to fully benefit from your camera.

Subscriptions start at $3.99/month or $39.99/year, which is an acceptable price for extra security. A Ring Protect subscription makes even more sense if you have other Ring products, especially an alarm or a doorbell, as it works with all of the brand’s devices.

Video and sound quality

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Ring Indoor Cam comes with 1080p HD video, color night vision, and two-way audio. For an indoor camera, the video quality is very good, allowing you to clearly see what’s going on, both during the day and at night. As mentioned above, color night vision isn’t a particularly useful feature, but you can still enable it if you think it helps you see more clearly.

Unlike other brands, Ring’s cameras aren’t motorized. However, they offer an excellent field of view (143 degrees diagonal, 115 degrees horizontal, 59 degrees vertical), allowing you to see almost everything that’s going on in a room. The cameras can also be mounted upside down and anchored to the ceiling, potentially giving them an even better field of view.

In addition to great image quality, the Ring Indoor Cam has excellent audio quality, allowing both parties to hear each other distinctively and properly communicate with each other.

Competition

Considering the Ring Indoor Cam is a wired camera, it’s only fair to compare it with similar products. The first one that comes to mind is Amazon’s more accessible brand, Blink, which offers the Blink Mini for $35. However, Ring’s products look sleeker, and the app is much snappier, if that matters to you. On the other hand, Blink offers the ability to store footage locally, which Ring doesn’t.

If you don’t have an existing ecosystem of other products, you should also consider the Wyze Cam, which costs just $24 and comes with motion detection, HD video, two-way audio, local storage, motion detection, and IP65, meaning it can also be placed outdoors.

However, Ring’s emphasis with the new Indoor cam is its built-in privacy cover, which neither of these two other cameras have. If that’s important to you, you should consider getting Ring’s camera, or the Wyze Cam Pan v3, which also comes with a physical privacy feature that obstructs the lens, as well as a pan function, costing less than $35.

Should you buy it?

The Ring Indoor Cam is a capable product that offers great audio and video quality and works reliably. Its main focus is to ensure your privacy is respected, thanks to the built-in shutter, which few cameras on the market offer. However, it’s a relatively expensive product compared to the competition, especially considering you need a paid subscription to save video footage.

Given the price difference and the fact that you’re likely to have to pay for a Ring Protect subscription, it’s probably not worth buying if you don’t have other security cameras at home.

However, if you plan on setting up an ecosystem of cameras and even an alarm, it’s a perfect addition to keep an eye on your home, and will gladly complement your other Ring products already covered in your membership. If you only have cameras at home, check out our guide to making your own DIY security system without breaking the bank.