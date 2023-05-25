Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $130 $200 Save $70 The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus is a great option for those looking to protect their home. It has two bright, motion-activated LED floodlights, a 105dB security alarm, and it captures live video in full 1080p. At this sale price, there may not be a better bang-for-your-buck in smart security. $130 at Amazon

Smart doorbell cameras are all the rage these days. It seems like everyone has a Ring, or a Ring Video Doorbell alternative, mounted next to their front door. But there's another smart device that you should be considering, if you want around-the-clock surveillance and protection for your home's exterior: The Ring Floodlight Cam. It's a motion-activated floodlight, with a built-in alarm, that captures and streams live video in 1080p. It typically costs $200, but right now it's on sale for just $130.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

Just like your standard video doorbell hooks into your previous doorbell wiring, the Ring Floodlight Cam can use the wiring from an existing, exterior light fixture. This makes installation a breeze, and means you'll never have to worry about replacing batteries. The two LED floodlights are rated 2,000 lumens, meaning they are ultra-bright, and they are great for lighting up a dark driveway when you come home late at night, or thwarting would-be thieves. The lights also help the security camera capture better video in otherwise low-light conditions.

Other notable features for the Ring Floodlight Cam include two-way audio, so you can speak with anyone within earshot of the device, and a built-in 105dB siren that can be activated remotely. And of course, everything works seamlessly with your current Alexa and Echo devices, meaning you can control it via voice commands. So you can say, "Alexa, who is at the front door," to get Live View video on your Fire TV, or use an Echo smart speaker to tell a guest waiting out front that you will be with them shortly. It's essentially a video doorbell, except it's mounted higher for better viewing angles, and of course the two bright LED lights.

As with all smart devices these days, a handful of the Floodlight Cam's features are hidden behind the Ring Protect subscription plan. The good news is they're the more advanced features, such as 180-day video history, and the plans start off relatively cheap at $4 per month. We don't consider this in any way a deal-breaker, and still recommend you grab the Ring Floodlight Cam while it's at its lowest price ever.