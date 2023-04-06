Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus $140 $200 Save $60 The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus easily connects to your current exterior wiring and offers round-the-clock protection with video surveillance and motion-activated LED floodlights. It works seamlessly with your other Alexa and Echo devices, and it's currently at its all-time low price. $140 at Amazon

It seems like video doorbells get all the love in the smart home security space, but there's another group of products that deserve to be recognized: floodlight cameras. These are motion-activated, exterior lights, with built-in security cameras, that help expose and thwart potential intruders. This Ring Floodlight Cam, for example, features two bright LED floodlights, a 105dB security siren, and two-way audio, and right now it's on sale for just $140.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus

There are a few reasons you should consider buying the Ring Floodlight Cam instead of, or as a compliment to, a video doorbell. The first is that it's a better security camera. The Floodlight's camera is only 1080p, but because floodlights are much better positioned than doorbells, this allows you to see and capture a much larger area. The second reason is the 2000-lumen, motion-activated LED lights, which not only help eliminate dark areas on your property but can help dissuade would-be criminals from getting too close to your house or vehicle. Add in the 105dB siren, and you have real home security that used to be reserved for expensive, whole-home systems.

Other notable features of the Floodlight include two-way audio, meaning you can hear and speak to anyone in range of the camera, and customizable motion zones. As you'd expect, the sensing of motion immediately sends a notification to your smartphone and other devices, and you can check in with Live View to access the camera in real-time. Since it's made by Ring, it pairs seamlessly with Alexa, Echo, and Fire hardware, enabling you to give voice commands such as, "Alexa, talk to the front door," which would enable a live audio connection with your Floodlight Cam. Alexa can also make voice announcements and automatically show a live video feed on Echo and Fire devices connected to displays.

There are some features that require a monthly Ring Protect subscription plan, such as 180-day video history, and the ability to share videos and photos, but the good news is that the plans start at just $4 per month. You certainly don't need the added functionality to get your money's worth out of the Ring Floodlight — especially at its current discounted price. Grab one, or more, and start really protecting your home today.