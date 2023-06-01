Quick answer: Ring’s many video doorbells and security cameras are not waterproof. However, there are other similar products that are weather-resistant.

Ring has been a significant player in the world of video doorbells for years now. With the release of the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, the Amazon-owned smart security brand continues to introduce new features. If you’ve ever set up or used one of these video doorbells before, you'll know they can offer a lot of peace of mind.

Ring’s whole video doorbell lineup is easy to install, simple to control, and built to handle extreme temperatures, dirt, dust, and even water. However, things get a bit complicated in regards to the latter. Ring doorbells are weather-resistant, meaning precipitation and an accidental blast from the garden hose won’t ruin them. But that doesn't mean they're waterproof.

Are Ring doorbells waterproof?

Ring video doorbells are not waterproof, so no, you won't be dunking these devices in your swimming pool (not that you would, anyway). That being said, Ring video doorbells and outdoor cameras are weather-resistant. But what exactly is the difference between these two designations?

What's the difference between waterproof and weather-resistant?

Source: Android Police

If a product has been deemed waterproof, the device is completely impenetrable when it comes to rainwater, pool splashes, melting snow, or any other liquid situation. Now if you happen across a device like a video doorbell or outdoor camera that boasts a weather-resistant design, the product will be protected against limited exposure to the elements. Typically, this level of protection is captured by something called an Ingress Protection (IP) Rating.

On product packaging and website descriptions of weather-resistant hardware, an IP rating is represented by the letters “I” and “P,” followed by two values. The first figure measures solid object protection and is rated on a scale of 1–6, the highest number meaning the object is dirt and dust-proof. The second figure measures moisture protection and is rated on a scale of 1–8, with the highest number indicating the product can be submerged in water and sprayed with high-pressure jets.

Typically, video doorbells and outdoor cameras carry some kind of IP rating to show how much precipitation and other debris the product can withstand. For instance, the Blink Video Doorbell is rated at IP54. The five means the doorbell is protected against dust, while the four means it’s protected from water splashes in all directions. Unfortunately, having an official IP rating for a device isn’t mandatory. Ring just so happens to be one of those smart security brands that don't attach an official IP rating to its products.

As mentioned (and according to the manufacturer), Ring video doorbells and outdoor cameras are indeed weather-resistant. However, exactly how much resistance Ring’s video doorbells and cameras offer is hard to say.

Are there any waterproof video doorbells?

Source: Android Police

Generally speaking, you’ll have difficulty finding a totally-waterproof video doorbell. This is because smart security manufacturers assume that these kinds of devices will be installed under door and roof awnings, where the brunt of falling precipitation gets absorbed and channeled by the pitched surface.

Unfortunately, not every home is designed with these exterior safeguards in place, but there are a few products you can invest in to add a little extra water shielding to your Ring video doorbell(s).

How can I help protect my Ring doorbell?

While Ring doesn’t produce any protective doorbell accessories, several companies produce doorbell coverings that work with Ring products. For example, you can buy a miniature awning designed to mount around the top and sides of your video doorbell but still allow access to the front part of your Ring doorbell.

I also recommend looking into a good multi-angle bracket with a protective casing that wraps around your Ring doorbell. Not only will these accessories help keep your doorbell dry, but you'll also be able to adjust the camera's viewing angle. Plus, the casing makes the device much more difficult for porch pirates to tamper with.

Source: Amazon HomeAll Doorbell Cover Extra cover This incredible doorbell cover from HomeAll is designed to mount around several different video doorbells. It's made of tough cold-rolled sheets that will stand up against strong winds and heavy rain, and installation is quick and simple. $24 at Amazon