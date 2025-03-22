Amazon wants you to buy a Ring Doorbell, so much so that it can make it difficult to track down other brands through the online retail giant. But don't let that convince you there's only one option. If Ring doorbells don't offer the features you need, or if you aren't comfortable diving into Amazon's hardware ecosystem, plenty of high-resolution, user-friendly video doorbells exist.

Not only do the many Ring competitors offer varying features, they often cost less and provide more freedom outside a dedicated ecosystem. Plus, some are as intuitive to set up and manage as Amazon's, even for those just starting with smart home technology. These are the best doorbells from prominent, experienced smart home brands that aren't Ring.

7 Don't skip the refined and capable Ecobee

As long as you're OK with a monthly fee

Similar to Ecobee's class-leading thermostat, its Smart Video Doorbell shows you don't need an extensive lineup to make some of the best products. Despite being the company's first and only model, we and other experts have rated it highly. It's easy to install and set up, isn't bulky or awkward-looking, and sports a wide set of features that work consistently well.

The motion zones, alerts, and notifications are easy to manage, and package detection performs as well as any on the market. The Ecobee's only notable drawback is the $5 or $10 monthly subscription required to access the best features, although the upper tier includes professional monitoring and unlimited 30-day storage. Other features it lacks, including color night vision and Google Home support, won't make as much of a difference for most users.

The subscription commitment might be the biggest obstacle to most people choosing the Ecobee, but it's worth it if you want the best. It's also one of the few that works flawlessly with the Apple HomeKit platform and compatible devices.

Ecobee Smart Video Doorbell Ecobee's smart doorbell offers a ton of features, plus user-friendly setup and management, in addition to generally excellent image quality. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy $160 at Ecobee

6 Arlo is part of a premium home security ecosystem

A potentially big investment, but a good one

Arlo security cameras set a high standard for visual fidelity, and that reputation carries over to the Arlo Video Doorbell 2K. Its 1,944 × 1,944 resolution results in a crystal-clear image, day or night, with competent motion detection and a powerful app. It's built to withstand the elements and boasts an IP65 rating, along with loud and clear two-way talk and siren functions.

Where it differs slightly from other Arlo units is its value. It's not the cheapest video doorbell, but it isn't as expensive as the brand's cameras. Also, it delivers the user-friendly experience we expect from Arlo, plus the versatility of wired or battery power. Like some premium options, you'll need a subscription to get the most out of its cloud storage.

Arlo Video Doorbell (2nd Gen 2K) $90 $130 Save $40 The Arlo 2K isn't quite as expensive as the brand's devices normally are, but it performs every bit as well as you'd expect from such a well-known smart security brand. $90 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $100 at Arlo

5 Get the Eufy E340 for high-end versatility

It's about as full-featured as they get

The brand's EufyCam S3 Pro is one of our highest-rated security cameras.

Once known for budget-friendly electronics, Eufy has branched out to the premium range with devices like its E340 video doorbell. A pair of cameras cover people who approach your door and packages separately, ensuring consistent package detection notifications and minimizing the risk of theft. It's one of the few options with color night vision, and the HD+ resolution makes video useful.

It has 8GB of internal storage for motion detection and doorbell events, and with the brand's HomeBase 3 you can expand that by up to 16TB. Building such a network also enables Cross Camera Tracking for following individual subjects across your entire camera network (as long as it's all Eufy devices). Facial recognition includes Familiar Faces settings for common visitors, and a slew of advanced package and motion detection options awaits users within the app.

It's one of the more expensive choices, but few others offer the same wealth of features. It's also not ideal for DIY enthusiasts due to its lack of IFTTT support. Still, if reliable package security is high on your list, don't sleep on the Eufy E340.