It's the holiday season, so we all have one too many packages delivered to our doorsteps. When you're at work, there's really no other way to keep an eye on them and (hopefully) prevent people from stealing them than by installing a video doorbell. Luckily for us, the prices for Ring Doorbells — except the newest Ring Video Doorbell 4 — have dropped to Black Friday levels, which means you can pay as little as $40 for one.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired

The wired version of the Ring Doorbell may not be ultra-fancy, but it also means you never have to worry about battery levels. 1080p video allows you to see when someone is outside your door, day or night, and you'll get a notification to your phone, so you can investigate, especially if you're not expecting anyone.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired - $40 (was $65, save $25)

Ring Video Doorbell (2020)

If you want a bit more freedom, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell (2020), which allows you to install it anywhere you want without needing to have any wiring put in. Since it's powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, you can just mount it on your wall, and you're done. Pair it up with an Alexa device, such as the Echo Show, and you'll be able to check out the HD live videos directly on the screen.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 - $60 (was $100, save $40)

Ring Video Doorbell 3

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is particularly good at detecting motion in front of your home. It will send notifications anytime it senses something out there so you can check things out on your phone. Compared to previous models, this one can also be connected to 5G Wi-Fi networks and comes with a removable battery pack. This means you won't have to remove the whole doorbell when it needs charging, making things so much easier.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 - $140 (was $200, save $60)

As you can see, you can upgrade your home security quickly and easily. With the holidays just around the corner, it's the perfect time to splurge on one of the best smart doorbell cameras.