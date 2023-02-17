Ring Video Doorbell 3 $140 $200 Save $60 The Ring Video Doorbell 3 captures video in full 1080p HD, has customizable faceplates to fit any decor, and can be powered by either batteries or your current doorbell system. It's easy to recommend at today's sale price. $140 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

If you don't already have a video doorbell installed, you're really missing out. These doorbells not only help protect the front entrance of your house, but they also keep an eye out for would-be package thieves and allow you to talk with someone standing at your door — even when you're not home. While there are a ton of great alternatives available, Ring has become the de facto leader of the category. We find most of its products are easy to recommend, including the Ring Video Doorbell 3, which is on sale today for just $140.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3

There aren't many differences between the Ring 3, and the newer Ring Video Doorbell 4. The latter has the Pre-Roll feature, which can capture video of a few seconds before the motion sensor is triggered, and a few other minor improvements, but otherwise the two are virtually identical. They both look the same, aesthetically, and capture video in 1080p. They also both operate via battery power or can be installed into your existing doorbell system, and both feature customizable faceplates. For the price difference, which is currently $80 thanks to today's discount, the Ring 3 seems like the obvious choice.

It's worth noting that, like other video doorbell-makers, Ring hides some fairly important features behind a monthly subscription plan. If all you need is a basic video doorbell to send you motion alerts and whatnot, none of this really pertains to you, but if you're wanting the ability to save videos for up to 180 days, rich notifications, and other premium smart features, you're going to have to pay. Luckily, most of the stuff you probably want is available in the base $4/month plan, but there are other features and benefits to unlock in the $10 and $20 options.

The truth is, most video doorbells available today are extremely similar, meaning your choice really comes down to ecosystem and price. If you already have a bunch of Nest or Google products, you should probably go with the Nest alternative. But if you have an Amazon account, an Alexa device like an Echo speaker, or you're not really in any camp yet, Ring is a great option. Today's deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 matches the best we've ever seen, so grab one while you can at this price.