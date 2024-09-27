Ring Alarm 14-piece kit (2nd Gen) $198 $330 Save $132 The Ring Alarm offers do-it-yourself home security with keypads, motion detectors, contact sensors, and more. The 14-piece kit is perfect for 2-4 bedroom homes, and right now it's at an all-time low price. $198 at Amazon

Installing a total home security system used to be such a hassle. First you'd have to deal with the pushy salesman, and then the installation crew, which would often have to drill into your walls and hook into various cables around your house. Fortunately, that is not the case anymore. Just take a look at this 14-piece Ring Alarm system. It includes multiple keypads, motion and contact sensors, and everything else you'd need to protect your abode. Plus, it works seamlessly with other Ring products and can be connected to a 24/7 monitoring service, and right now you can purchase the kit at a 40% discount.

Why you should buy the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit home security system

We actually reviewed the 5-piece Ring Alarm system not too long ago and scored it a 9 out of 10. We really liked how customizable and reliable it was and how easy it was to use. It's the same system as the one there is a promotion on today, just with fewer pieces. The 5-piece is geared towards folks in apartments, condos, and smaller houses, and the 14-piece is aimed towards 2-4 bedroom homes. The latter includes one Alarm Base Station, two keypads, eight door and window contact sensors, two motion detectors, and an alarm range extender. Everything you need for installation is in the box, and there are no tools required.

The only caveat to the system is the same one you see on pretty much every smart device these days: a lot of the cool features are hidden behind a monthly subscription plan. It's $20 per month, or $200 per year, and it includes 24/7 professional home security monitoring, in-app alerts and notifications, the ability to arm your system from anywhere in the world, automatic switching to cellular data if your Wi-Fi connection drops, and integration with Alexa Guard Plus, which will let your Echo speakers listen-in for suspicious activity. You do get a free 30-day trial with your purchase, to see if it's useful, and you can opt out if you deem it unworthy.

If you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, and you are remotely considering a smart alarm system, this should be a no-brainer. As you can imagine, it works great with Alexa, allowing you to do things like arm and disarm the system using your voice. Yes, some features are hidden behind a subscription service, but at $20 per month, it's essentially the same price as a Hulu subscription (No Ads). Just be sure to decide quickly, and grab the Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit while you still can for just under $200.