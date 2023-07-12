It's no surprise that Amazon would discount their own devices during Prime Day, and as expected, the company's most popular smart home security tech is getting some deep discounts this year. The ever-popular line of Ring cameras and alarm systems are on sale for up to 50% off, making this the perfect time to upgrade your home security system. From the simple yet must-have Ring Indoor Cam to complete Ring alarm systems, there are deals to be found and savings to be had.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen)

Let's start with an essential security device for any home — a security camera. The Ring Indoor Cam offers one of the best and most cost-efficient ways to get eyes on your home, with 1080p HD live video streaming and recording capabilities, color night vision, and two-way communication. It's also one of the simplest cameras to set up and get running, thanks to a plug-and-play design with a 6.5-foot micro USB power cord and wireless connectivity. Plus, it works seamlessly with Alexa to enable voice control and customize notifications with one of the many Alexa-powered speakers.

You'll also get real-time alerts delivered to your smartphone or device of choice when the camera detects movement, but you can get even more if you subscribe to a Ring Protect plan. This includes recording and saving footage for up to 180 days, person alerts, and more detailed notifications. With plans starting at just $4/month (or $40/year), it's an affordable way to enhance your home security system, and with the Ring Indoor Cam getting 50% off this Prime Day, it practically pays for itself.

Source: Ring Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 The Ring Indoor Cam is essential to any home security system, offering live feeds and two-way communication in a simple plug-and-play device. At 50% off, it's a must-buy if you're looking to start (or enhance) your home security setup. $30 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

A security camera is a great start, but an alarm system only bolsters your home protection plan. The Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) offers an affordable way to protect your abode, providing a complete home security alarm system with a bevy of features to keep you and yours safe. It's easy to set up, with wireless contact and motion sensors that you can place where you see fit, and a simple plug-in Alarm Base Station brings the system together.

Signing up for a Ring Protect plan offers a bit more for your money, including digital arming and disarming, professional monitoring with 24/7 emergency fire, medical, and police response, and even cellular backup in the event you lose a wireless connection. A free 30-day subscription is included, but extending this for full coverage is recommended.

This 5-piece kit is on the smaller side and consists of a keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender, making it ideal for apartments and condos. Nonetheless, at 40% off, the protection this basic kit offers is invaluable.

Source: Ring Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) $120 $200 Save $80 The Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) is the easiest and most cost-effective way to protect your home from intruders. It's simple and intuitive to use and gives peace of mind that a basic camera just can't match. For $120, the 5-Piece kit is a must-buy if you've got an apartment or condo you need to keep safe. $120 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit

The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit offers the same protection as the 5-Piece Kit but includes a few more sensors to cover one to two-bedroom homes and condos. The 8-Piece Kit includes a base station, single motion detector, keypad, range extender, and four contact sensors to cover windows and doors. As with the 5-Piece Kit, you also get a free 30-day subscription to Ring Protect Pro, which offers additional features, including digital arming and disarming, cellular backup coverage, and 24/7 emergency contact response.

If you've got a medium-sized home or condo that you want to add a security system to, this is the kit you'll want to go with. It's also getting a hefty 40% discount through Prime Day, dropping the price down to a very reasonable $150 for the duration of the sale.

Source: Ring Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) $150 $250 Save $100 Designed for medium-sized homes, condos, and apartments, the 8-Piece Ring Alarm kit includes additional contact sensors to cover up to four doors or windows. Getting a 40% discount during Prime Day, it's a must-buy for those looking to add a security system to their home. $150 at Amazon

Ring Alarm Pro Base Station with built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router

The main hub of the Ring Alarm system, the Ring Alarm Pro Base Station, features a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 Router to keep your Ring security devices connected as well as provide an access point for other devices. Phones, laptops, and tablets can all connect to the base station through a fast and secure network. It can deliver reliable Wi-Fi speeds of up to 900 Mbps with a range of up to 1,500 square feet, ensuring all your devices are connected and ready to go when needed.

However, since this is just the base station, it'll only be a Wi-Fi 6 router if you purchase it alone. You can purchase Ring accessories, such as video doorbells and cameras, separately to create your own custom security system. Still, for $180, this is a great Wi-Fi 6 router out of the box and the perfect starting point for any wireless home security system.

Source: Ring Ring Alarm Pro Base Station $175 $250 Save $75 The Ring Alarm Base Station is the main hub point for your Ring home security system. It's the starting point if you're looking to build a custom setup. And with a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, it offers more than just a security hub. At 30% off, it's a great price to get your system off the ground. $175 at Amazon

Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit

If you've got a larger home to protect, the Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit offers the largest package at a great price point. For just $200, you get two keypads, two motion sensors, a base station, a range extender, and eight contact sensors to cover doors and windows of your choosing. It also includes a free 30-day subscription to Ring Protect, but it's an easy decision to extend this out even further with the $130 you're saving on this package during Prime Day.

This full kit is currently on sale for $200, and its value is unmatched in terms of home security. We'd even recommend this set for smaller homes and apartments, as it offers plenty of sensors to cover any odd number of entry points you may have.

Source: Amazon Ring Alarm 14-piece kit (2nd Gen) $198 $330 Save $132 The largest Ring Alarm package available, the 14-Piece kit, offers plenty of sensors to cover your home's doors, windows, and other entry points. And with two motion sensors, you'll be able to cover more for less. On sale for $200 this Prime Day, this is the best value you'll find for a home security system. $198 at Amazon

Ring Alarm Pro 8-Piece Kit with built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router

The Ring Alarm Pro 8-Piece Kit features much of what the standard 8-Piece Kit offers, albeit with the upgraded base station with a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router. It's a bit of a price jump over the basic model, but the added Wi-Fi 6 router is worth the buy, with the added connectivity and network speeds. This kit includes the base station with Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, keypad, motion sensor, range extender, and four contact sensors for doors and windows.

For $210, it's a great value that essentially gets you a discounted Wi-Fi 6 router over the basic kit. At 30% off, down from its normal $300 price tag, it's well worth the investment if you're looking to knock out two birds with one stone and get a home security system and router upgrade in one. As with the other security systems, though, we'd recommend getting a Ring Protect plan to access the more essential features.

Source: Ring Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) $210 $300 Save $90 Featuring the upgraded base station, which includes a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, the Ring Alarm Pro 8-Piece Kit offers more bang for your buck. It's down to $210 during Prime Day, saving you a solid $90. $210 at Amazon

Ring Alarm Pro 14-Piece Kit with built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router

As with the 8-Piece Alarm Pro Kit, the latest 14-Piece Kit includes the new base station with a built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router. The added sensors provide additional coverage for up to eight doors and windows, and two motion sensors can be placed where you see fit. It's one of the pricier options available, usually going for $380 when not on sale. However, Prime Day is dropping this kit down to $265, making it a great value for those who need a larger security system and want the added network speed and strength.

Source: Amazon Ring Alarm 14-piece kit (2nd Gen) $266 $380 Save $114 With the updated base station, which includes the built-in Eero Wi-Fi 6 router, the latest 14-Piece Kit is ideal for homes that want to improve both their wireless network and their home security system. On sale for $266 during Prime Day, the 30% savings makes it a worthy investment for any home. $266 at Amazon

Why these Ring deals are worth your money this Prime Day

Ring cameras and alarm systems are easy to set up, simple to use, and provide another level of protection from standard security systems with enhanced features — especially with their subscription service Ring Protect Pro. And now, subscribing should be a no-brainer, considering how much you'll be able to save with these Prime Day smart home deals.

While a home security system is important to have, it can be a pricey investment for some. Luckily, Ring cameras, alarms, and systems are at fair price points to begin with. That doesn't mean they're cheap by any means, but Prime Day is making them even more affordable with discounts of up to 50% on certain kits. If ever there was a time to buy a good home security system on sale, Prime Day is where you'll find some of the best offers around.