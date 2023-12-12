Ring security cameras are one of the leading options for smart home security cameras. They're known for their advanced features, ease of use, and reputation for quality and innovation. This makes them an ideal pick for a smart security camera or to bolster home security.

One highlight of Ring security cameras is their straightforward setup process. Installing new tech products can be daunting for first-timers. Ring devices make this easy and stress-free. This tutorial guides you through each step. Novices can complete the setup quickly without needing professional help.

Before you start

Before setting up your Ring camera, be well-prepared and understand how to set it up. There isn't much prework when installing an Indoor Cam or Stick Up Cam that will be placed on a flat surface. If you plan to mount your camera, you must understand the requirements for mounting it, especially if it's a hardwired model.

Preparing for the installation also means choosing the right location for your camera. Find a location where your camera can monitor what you want to see without being too far away. You should be able to see the details and identify people. Consider factors such as the height, angle, and field of view. The camera should be placed high enough to have a broad view but not so high that it misses important details. Also, avoid direct sunlight or backlighting to ensure clear video quality.

If possible, place your outdoor security camera under the gutter to shield it from rain and bad weather. While your camera is designed to resist bad weather conditions, this keeps dirt from obstructing the lens or rain and snow potentially freezing over it during the winter.

Determine the type of surface on which you will mount the camera. Different materials need different approaches. Wood surfaces require wood screws. Concrete surfaces need a unique set of screws and anchors. Drilling is usually unnecessary for wooden surfaces but essential for concrete ones.

Source: Ring

Besides having the right tools and screws, consider the power source for your camera. For wired models, ensure you have the correct wires and voltage. Plug-in models are simpler, as they only require a nearby power outlet. If the outlet is outdoors, ensure it's weather-protected to avoid electrocution risks and protect the wiring from vandalism. If your camera is battery-operated, fully charge the battery before starting the installation.

How to connect your Ring camera

Now that you know where to place your camera and how to mount it, pair it with your Ring account. Complete this step before mounting it and drilling holes. This helps you assess its final position by checking the live feed on the app after it's connected. Also, adjusting the position post-drilling can be difficult, especially as you need to conceal the drilled holes.

On your smartphone, open the Ring app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Tap the + icon in the lower-right corner. Tap Security Cams. Close Tap I'm Ready to Scan and scan the QR code on your camera. It's usually located on its back. Confirm the location and tap the blue Continue button. Give your camera a name. Follow the on-screen instructions to continue the process. Review the mounting instructions. It's best to wait until the end of the setup process before mounting the camera. When prompted, enter your Wi-Fi password. Move closer to the camera and tap I am near the device. Wait a few seconds and make sure your camera enters pairing mode. Complete the process by following the on-screen instructions.

How to mount your Ring camera

After pairing your camera with the Ring app, it's best to mount the camera. When installing a Ring Indoor Cam or Stick Up Cam, put a small sticker on the surface where you place it, making it easier to identify where to put it in case it's moved.

For other cameras, such as Floodlight and Spotlight cams or Stick Up Cams that you want to mount on the wall, check the live feed to mark the ideal height and position for mounting it. If you have a wired or plug-in camera, ensure adequate cable length. Gather all necessary tools, including the correct screws and anchors.

Source: Amazon

Follow the app's step-by-step process, particularly for wired models. For detailed instructions, visit Ring's Support website, select your camera model under Security Cameras, and find the installation guide. This often includes a printable template for precise drilling.

Before drilling, mark the holes. When installing a wired model, turn off the circuit breaker. After installation, restore power and secure the camera with the appropriate screws.

Maximizing your camera's potential

With your Ring security camera installed, explore its features to make the most of it. You'll benefit from customizable camera motion zones to avoid receiving unnecessary notifications. Also, with their integration with Alexa Routines, you can create advanced automation when your cameras detect motion, such as automatically turning lights on at specific times. This can also be a way to create a DIY home security system, for example, by triggering notifications and playing audio or turning on your sprinklers if motion is sensed while you're on vacation. Ring products offer almost unlimited options, thanks to their integration with Amazon Alexa and IFTTT.