Ring is a popular brand that makes some of the best security cameras and leading video doorbell cameras on the market. Its products are reliable, easy to set up, and seamless to use. They come with advanced functionality, allowing you to customize them how you want.

Ring cameras aren't like traditional security cameras. Most Ring products connect wirelessly, making the setup process straightforward. This connection can lead to problems, which can be linked to the network quality and cause issues daily. You may encounter other issues related to your settings or power source. Let's explore what these could be and how to troubleshoot and solve them.

Connectivity issues and video lag

A common issue with Ring cameras and doorbells is poor connection. This is easy to spot. Your Ring device automatically detects the signal strength and lets you know if it isn't strong enough. You may notice poor video quality and lag when accessing the live feed, even if the device doesn't.

It isn't always that simple. There can be more to it than the Wi-Fi signal strength, such as limited bandwidth or an issue with your router. These problems make it difficult to get a reliable connection and use your camera effectively. Let's look at this issue methodically to solve it.

Poor Wi-Fi signal

Check the Wi-Fi signal strength to see if it's strong enough when you have connectivity problems. To do this, follow these instructions:

Open the Ring app on your smartphone. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Scroll through the list of cameras and doorbells. A device with a weak signal displays an orange or red message below its name saying Poor Wi-Fi connection. Select a device and tap Device Health to check its Wi-Fi signal. Check the figure next to Signal Strength. If it's close to or less than -70, the camera or doorbell may not get the best signal for optimal performance. Move the router closer to the camera for better performance. If you use a mesh network, move one of the access points closer to the camera or add another. Check the signal strength to see if it improved. If it hasn't, restart your router and all access points.

Ring devices and cameras tend to connect to the main router instead of the closest access points for mesh networks. If possible, manually bind it to the closest access point using your router or mesh network's settings. Not all systems offer that option. For example, Eero automatically selects the access point, with Ring cameras not always picking the closest one.

Use a basic Wi-Fi extender or a Powerline adapter if your Ring device still has a problem, especially if you have a waterproof casing and a power outlet in your yard or garage. Give your extender's network another name so that you can be certain your Ring device connects to it and not the main network.

Bandwidth and connection speed

If improving the Wi-Fi signal doesn't help, the issue might be your connection's bandwidth. Make sure you have a fast connection, with a speed of at least 5Mbps to 8Mbps, depending on how many devices are online and whether they're heavily downloading or uploading data. Ring doesn't allow you to switch to a lower resolution to use less data.

If your connection speed is supposed to be fast enough, but you still face problems, run a speed test to make sure you get the right speed from your connection. If you aren't, disconnect other devices to see if they use a lot of data and try again. Otherwise, check with your internet service provider to understand why your connection isn't fast enough.

Other issues

Reboot your Ring camera or doorbell if you have another issue. If your device is battery-powered, remove the battery, wait a few seconds, and place it back. Otherwise, unplug the camera or turn off the circuit breaker, wait a few seconds, and plug it in or turn on the circuit breaker. Alternatively, hold the setup button for 10 seconds, wait for your device to enter setup mode, and press it again to soft reset it.

Reset your doorbell and start from scratch if this doesn't solve the issue. For Ring cameras, press and hold the setup button for 30 seconds until it fully restores to factory settings.

Make your home smarter

Now that you know how to fix problems with your Ring devices and they operate smoothly, make the most of them. For example, customize the camera motion zones to ensure you're only notified when motion is detected in areas you define.

You can also use inexpensive devices like the Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen and the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus to sense motion and automatically turn on lights using Alexa Routines to illuminate your surroundings at night and deter intruders. Alternatively, consider a Pro model, like the Ring Stick Up Cam Pro, which has a built-in radar to sense motion and plot it on a map.

Take things to the next level with a DIY security setup using affordable smart home devices, sensors, and cameras without purchasing an expensive system.