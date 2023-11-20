Investing in a Wi-Fi security camera is a smart move. It lets you keep an eye on what's going on at home, even when you're away. Ring makes some of the best security cameras, with excellent build quality, reliability, and advanced software features. These features include color night vision, integration with other Ring products, and motion detection.

Ring allows you to set camera motion zones to maximize your privacy and minimize annoying notifications. This feature allows you to ignore motion in areas that aren't in zones you define. For example, it's useful if your camera sends false notifications when it captures leaves moving. Defining camera motion zones is easy and works the same on Android devices and iPhones.

Adding camera motion zones on your Ring camera

Before adding camera motion zones, make sure your camera is located in the same spot and isn't going to move. This is important, as moving or tilting it impacts your camera motion zones. An easy way to do that is to mark where you placed it or screw it in. Now that you've ensured your camera won't move, let's get started:

Open the Ring app on your iPhone or Android device. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Select the camera for which you'd like to create a motion zone. Tap Motion Settings. Close Scroll down and tap Camera Motion Zones. Tap Add Zone and drag the area to your liking to create a new camera motion zone. Tap Save to finish.

You can create several motion zones for the same camera by tapping Add zone. You can also adjust existing camera motion zones by repeating the above process until step 7 and tapping the camera motion zone you want to edit.

If you can't find Camera Motion Zones (step 6), turn on Advanced Motion Detection under Advanced settings (step 5) before continuing, especially if your device is battery-powered.

Adjusting motion detection settings

Now that you've created Ring camera motion zones for your devices, you can adjust the motion detection settings. For example, you can change the motion sensitivity or detection frequency to make sure you don't get false alerts and notifications.

Motion sensitivity

Adjust the motion sensitivity settings if your camera misses motion or sends false notifications. You can do so in the Ring app:

Open the Ring app on your iPhone or Android device. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Select the camera for which you'd like to change the settings. Tap Motion Settings. Tap Motion Sensitivity. Close Adjust the settings and tap Save.

Motion Frequency

You can adjust the motion detection frequency on battery-powered cameras and doorbells to optimize battery life. This may result in missed notifications. When this happens, choose a different setting that takes a shorter pause between motion detection. Here's how to do it:

Open the Ring app on your iPhone or Android device. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Select the camera for which you'd like to change the settings. Tap Motion Settings. Tap Advanced Settings. Tap Motion Frequency. Close Adjust the settings and tap Save. The best options are Regularly and Frequently.

Set up Smart Alerts

If you have a Ring Protect subscription, you can benefit from person recognition, which avoids receiving unnecessary motion notifications. If you don't have one, it's not worth paying for it. It misinterprets random objects for people.

Open the Ring app on your iPhone or Android device. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Select the camera for which you'd like to change the settings. Tap Motion Settings. Tap Smart Alerts. Close Tap the bell icon under Person to receive a notification when a person is detected.

Secure your home with smart products

Now that you've customized the preferences on your Ring cameras and doorbells, use them to build a DIY security system with several smart devices without breaking the bank.