Summary The new Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is a premium battery-powered option with improved features compared to the Battery Doorbell Plus.

The Pro model includes pre-roll video and Ring's Bird's Eye features for more customizable motion detection.

The Pro model has the same camera sensor and size as the Plus model, but also features radar for enhanced 3D motion detection.

Ring is adding another video doorbell to its increasingly convoluted lineup. Not to be confused with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro or the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, the newly announced Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is a more premium battery-powered option than last year's Plus model. The Battery Doorbell Pro sports a very similar look and identical 1536p resolution to the Doorbell Plus, but adds a handful of nice-to-have features like pre-roll video and Ring's Bird's Eye tricks for a higher $230 MSRP.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro The new, $230 Ring Battery Doorbell Pro doesn't add a tremendous amount of value over the $180 Battery Doorbell Plus, but it does come with Ring's radar-powered Bird's Eye features, plus pre-roll video and dual-band Wi-Fi. If any of those features matter to you, spending the extra 50 bucks might be worth it. Resolution 1536 x 1536 Field of View 150° horizontal and veritcal Power Source Battery; wired Hub Required No Connectivity 802.11 b/g/n/ax Wi-Fi, 2.4GHz & 5GHz Operating limits -4°F – 122°F Dimensions 5.1". x 2.4" x 1.1" Night vision Color $230 at Amazon $230 at Ring

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is indeed very similar to the Battery Doorbell Plus we got last year: the two share the same size, shape, finish, and camera sensor, a 1:1 1536p model that captures "head-to-toe" video. There are some additional perks with the new model, though. Unlike the Battery Doorbell Plus, the Battery Doorbell Pro has radar built in to enable more accurate "3D" motion detection.

This radar hardware also facilitates Ring's Bird's Eye Zones, which give you a sort of aerial view of the space around your camera for setting precise zones where you want to watch for motion, and Bird's Eye View, which shows where in your space motion took place from a similar perspective.

More advanced motion detection seems like it's the name of the game with the new Pro model; the majority of the camera's other features, like that high-res square-format video, color night vision, and two-way audio are available on the less expensive Battery Doorbell Plus (though Ring says the audio quality on the Pro is better).

For what it's worth, we haven't been very impressed with Ring's color night vision tech before. In our Battery Doorbell Plus review, we described it as "just a gimmick that artificially adds color to black-and-white video, without providing much added value." Still, the night vision itself was quite good.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Pro is available for preorder right now at both Amazon and Ring for $230, an $80 upcharge from the slightly older, slightly less feature-packed Battery Doorbell Plus. Ring says that preorders should start arriving to customers beginning on March 6.