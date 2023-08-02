We love the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus for its high-resolution camera and 1:1 ratio that lets you see packages left close to your front door. It's even easier to recommend today with this $50 discount.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is a mid-range doorbell from Amazon's smart home brand that offers a high-resolution camera and the ability to see whether packages have been left on your doorstep.

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus strikes a great balance between features, performance, and price. It has customizable faceplates to help you match your home's aesthetic, high-resolution video that won't leave out any details, and full-color night vision for around-the-clock home protection. Plus, it has an expanded field of view, so you can see more of what or who is at your front door. The Battery Doorbell Plus is our pick for the best Ring Video Doorbell in 2023, and you can grab one for just $130 right now.

Why you should buy the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus looks almost exactly like Ring's other models and shares many of the same dimensions. This makes it easy to replace your old Ring without having to drill new holes, and you can keep the same faceplates and battery packs. Performance-wise, the Doorbell Plus offers the highest resolution of any battery-powered Ring: 1536 by 1536 pixels. This not only offers added clarity and details, but the 1:1 ratio gives you a full head-to-toe view, which is helpful for those who receive a lot of packages.

As for features, the Plus gives you just about everything you'd want in a smart doorbell. It has full-color night vision, two-way talk that enables you to answer your front door remotely, built-in Alexa support, and motion detection with customizable zones and activity notifications. The battery lasts about a month with motion detection on, and it can either be charged or swapped with an additional battery (sold separately). If that sounds like a pain, the Plus can also be hardwired into your existing system or transformer.

As with most smart home devices these days, a lot of the Ring Doorbell's features are hidden behind Ring's Protect subscription service. The doorbell obviously works without it, but if you want the additional functionality, plans start at $4. Again this is our favorite Ring available today and one of the best smart doorbells you can buy, period. Don't hesitate at all to grab one at a $50 discount, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best accessories for your Ring Video Doorbell to customize your new purchase.