Ring Battery Doorbell (2024) $55 $100 Save $45 The Ring Battery Doorbell (2024) ensures an easy installation thanks to its battery, which is easily charged through the included USB-C port. It's a solid value at its typical retail price, making the smart doorbell a steal when it's on sale at an all-time low of $55. $55 at Amazon

Starting a smart home can be daunting with so many brands and devices to choose from, especially if you're looking to start with a smart doorbell, which often has to be wired to take advantage of the full set of features. This is where Ring's Battery Doorbell shines. You don't need to wire this doorbell to install it. Thanks to the included battery, you simply charge the doorbell through its USB-C port after sliding the device off its included mount.

In other words, if you'd like to dive into building out your smart home with a smart doorbell, all without too much commitment, then today's deal on the 2024 model of Ring's Battery Doorbell is the perfect place to start, bringing the $100 retail price all the way down to $55, which is not only a limited time deal, but the lowest price we've seen for this doorbell since its release. Heck, at this price, you can cover your front and back doors by ordering two.

What's great about the Ring Battery Doorbell

Security and value in one package

Ring is one of the better-known smart doorbell camera manufacturers out there, and that's for good reason. The brand is dependable and affordable and offers security via the cameras in its devices. Ring smart doorbell cameras are an easy way to dip your toe into building out a smart home. The brand has spent years proving itself, and the Ring Battery Doorbell is easily one of its most accessible products.

Plus, since this is a second-generation device from 2024, the latest model, you get new-and-improved video coverage that captures images from head to toe, boasting 66% more vertical coverage than the previous generation. Not bad.

Of course, you can expect real-time alerts, which is kind of the point. You'll be notified any time anything crosses the path of the camera, which is handy for knowing when someone is at your door or when packages are delivered. Whether you work from home or commute to the office, you'll never have to guess who or what is at your door ever again. The peace of mind is priceless.

So, if you've been hesitant to start building out a smart home and didn't know where to start, the Ring Battery Doorbell is the perfect candidate at $55, which is quite literally the lowest price we've seen for this smart doorbell camera yet. Keep in mind that this is a limited deal, so don't miss out.