There are plenty of smart ways to enhance your home's security, from adding a smart doorbell camera to your front door to installing home security cameras around your property. Both of which can give you a visual on just what's going on around your home, but neither actually tell you when an intruder makes their way inside.

That's why it's important to also add a set of alarms to complete any smart home security system. An alarm system not only adds another layer of protection to your home, it can cover blind spots and entry points that cameras and video doorbells can't. Plus, most come with some form of professional monitoring that automatically alerts the proper authorities in the event something happens.

One of the top and most affordable alarm systems, the Ring Alarm Pro, is dropping down to its lowest price ever this weekend at Amazon, making it the perfect time to lock your home down with a proper set of alarms to complete your security setup.

Why the Ring Alarm Pro is worth your money

The Ring Alarm Pro system boasts two important functions that improve both the connectivity and security of your home. Along with monitoring access points such as windows and doors with smart alerts, the sytem comes paired with an Eero WiFi 6 router to boost the strength of your wireless network. This not only improves the connectivity of your Wi-Fi, it also means that this alarm system doesn't require any additional accessories to set up.

The main security hub only requires a power outlet to work, and the four included sensors all connect to the system wirelessly. This may be a good or bad thing depending on what you're after, since wireless alarm systems require a Wi-Fi connection to work properly.

However, the inclusion of the Eero WiFi 6 router should put those concerns to rest, since it offers a reliable connection and increased network speeds that ensure your system is always on and functioning. It also means you can easily add more sensors to the system any time you see fit.

If the system is triggered, it'll not only send you alerts to let you know where the break-in occurred, but it can also contact the proper authorities to handle the situation if you sign up for the optional Ring Protect Pro subscription service. It starts at $20 a month and gives access to additional features including digital arming, professional monitoring, and even cellular backup in the event your wireless network does go down.

With the $90 discount this deal offers, you can grab the Ring Protect Pro plan to give it a test run and still save over $60 off the standard $300 price tag this sytem comes with. If ever there was an opportunity to invest in a smart security system for your home, this deal is absolutely it with the value and savings it offers.