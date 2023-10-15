Chromebooks are becoming increasingly popular as they've evolved from a glorified browser into a full-fledged computer. And Premium Chromebooks offer plenty of advanced hardware like beautiful screens and fingerprint scanners that bring the user experience to a new level. No matter which Chromebook they have, most new Chromebook users will notice that there isn't a right-click button built into their device. Even though it's not obvious, there is still a way to right-click on a Chromebook.

How to right-click on a Chromebook using the touchpad

Most people's first thought when they're looking to right-click is to use the touchpad. Unlike a traditional PC, there isn't a separate button on the left and right of the touchpad for right and left-click, respectively. There is only the ability to do a click, and the type of click is determined by the number of fingers you use when making the click. A single finger tap on the touchpad will yield a traditional left-click function. To right-click, instead, tap the touchpad with two fingers to get the desired result. You can tap anywhere on the touchpad with two fingers to right-click. You don't need to do so on the right side.

How to right-click on a Chromebook using the keyboard

Not only can you use the touchpad with two fingers, but you can allow right-click functionality using the keyboard as well. To do so, hold the Alt key (located on either side of the spacebar) while tapping the touchpad with a single finger. Again, you do not need to tap a certain part of the touchpad. You can tap anywhere.

How to deactivate your touchpad

There may be some instances where you want to shut off the touchpad so that you don't have accidental touches. This might be applicable in cases such as when you have an external mouse but are still using your Chromebook's keyboard. To do so:

Tap the time in the lower-right corner of the screen. Click the settings gear in the quick settings menu. Select Device on the left of the screen. Click Touchpad. Turn off Enable tap-to-click.

The touchpad is now inactive so that you can avoid accidental touches. To re-activate the touchpad, either flip the toggle back on or press down on the touchpad.

To the right, to the right, to the right

Even though it may not be obvious, Chromebooks can right-click just like a typical PC. Simply tap with two fingers or hold the Alt key and tap, and you'll be right-clicking to your heart's content. Another common feature of PCs included on Chromebooks is split-screening your apps to improve productivity.