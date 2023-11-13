For 2023, Jabra is offering us a streamlined product lineup with two new sets of premium true wireless earbuds that are much better set apart from each other. While the Jabra Elite 10 takes up the company's flagship space, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are very clearly a pair of workout earbuds that still promise great audio quality and active noise cancelation while being billed by the company as "the world's toughest earbuds."

Unlike previous years when Jabra's lineup got a little bit confusing, there's no overlap between the company's 2023 offerings; Jabra has promised it won't be releasing a standard Elite 8 nor an Elite 10 Active, which should make it much easier for consumers to figure out which earbuds are best for your purposes. Let's dive in and see how the new Elite 8 Active measure up.

Source: Amazon Jabra Elite 8 Active 9 / 10 Jabra's Elite 8 Active are the toughest set of workout earbuds we've ever seen, with an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and military-grade drop and temperature protection. Yet they don't compromise on sound quality, with a vibrant and energetic sound signature that will power your workouts and active noise cancelation to keep the din of the outside world at bay. Battery Life 8 hours (ANC on); 14 hours (ANC off) Microphones 3 per bud Supported codecs AAC, SBC Bluetooth 5.3 LE Price $199 IP Rating IP68 for earbuds, IP54 for charging case Driver Size 6mm Charging type Yes Noise Cancellation Yes Pros Military-grade IP68 water and drop resistance

$200 at Amazon $200 at Jabra

Price and availability

The Jabra Elite 8 Active retail for $200 and are available in Black, Gray, and Navy Blue from Amazon and other retailers that typically sell wireless earbuds. There's also an exclusive Caramel available when ordering directly from Jabra's online store. The package includes three pairs of silicone ear tips, the charging case, and an eight-inch USB-A to USB-C cable.

Design and fit

Jabra has done a remarkable job of making the Elite 8 Active small enough to fit discreetly in your ears while also making them remarkably rugged. They're some of the few earbuds you'll find with an IP68 rating, which makes them especially suited to workouts and other outdoor adventures.

The earbuds feature a soft matte exterior and three pairs of silicone ear tips to provide a comfortable fit for most ears. I found the Elite 8 Active pleasant to wear for long listening periods, and they fit snugly even in my relatively cavernous ears.

One potential downside to the design is that Jabra has stuck with its physical buttons rather than moving to touch controls. While this means there's less chance of unintentionally activating them, you're also pushing the earbuds into your ears each time you press the controls. The angle of the earbuds means you'll be applying pressure more against your ear cartilage than into your ear; I didn't mind it too much, but I know people who found this downright uncomfortable on prior Jabra earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active fit snugly enough that you shouldn't need to worry about them falling out during workouts. However, even if you fumble with an earbud while removing it from the case, Jabra has you covered, as the Elite 8 Active earbuds are tested to withstand drops of up to one meter (3.3 feet).

Thanks in part to the buds' solid fit and grippy exterior, I used these daily for two weeks and never accidentally dropped them. To test their durability, I deliberately dropped them on the pavement from ear height a few times, and they surprisingly came out entirely unscathed, without even a mark on them.

The IP68 rating also means they can be immersed in at least one meter of water for 30 minutes or more, and they've been put through a series of other durability tests to meet the military standard for rugged electronic devices, including extreme heat and cold. A sweaty workout won't phase them, and they're ideal for water sports such as boating or even waterskiing. They're also rated for extreme temperatures of -20°C to 45°C (4°F to 113°F).

However, the case doesn't get the same water and dust-resistance rating as the earbuds. It comes in at only IP54, which means it's protected from harmful ingress of dust and splashes of water. Still, that isn't bad when you consider that few wireless earbud charging cases can match this, and many have no IP rating at all.

Sound and call quality

The Elite 8 Active preserve the sound curve that Jabra's earbuds have become known for, which is slightly V-shaped without a disproportional emphasis on the lows and highs. This gives them a warm, bright, energetic sound perfectly suited to workout enthusiasts.

When it comes to codecs, you're only getting SBC and AAC on the Elite 8 Active, which means no lossless or near-lossless listening experience. While the lack of aptX or LDAC is disappointing, it's not a deal-breaker, as these aren't designed for the kind of critical listening that demands higher-resolution codecs.

Sound Signature

This year's Elite 8 Active pack in 6mm drivers deliver some nice oomph on the bass and sub-bass, making them well-suited to genres for an active lifestyle. While the bass is dominant, Jabra gets credit for delivering a midrange often missing on sporty earbuds. This means you'll get just as much satisfaction from hip-hop and EDM as from older classic and progressive rock tracks.

It's a "contemporary" sound signature that may not appeal to musical purists. However, that's not what the Jabra Elite 8 Active are for, and the soundstage is surprisingly good for a set of earbuds in this class. They're well-tuned and balanced enough for most music, but probably shouldn't be your go-tos if you're more interested in listening to Bach's Goldberg Variations during a yoga workout, as the bass-forward tuning isn't well-suited to classical and old-school jazz genres.

The good news is that the Jabra Sound+ app includes a five-band equalizer with several presets to let you fine-tune the sound to overcome some of these limitations. The "Smooth" preset did an acceptable job of bringing back some of what gets lost in classical and jazz, and "Energize" gives you an even more extreme V-shaped curve for those who like to listen to hard-driving pump mixes during intense workout sessions.

Spatial Audio

The big new trick that Jabra has up its sleeve this year is Dolby Spatial Sound. As with spatial audio on other earbuds, this expands the soundstage to provide a more immersive experience, giving you the sense of being in a larger room. The Jabra Elite 8 Active version doesn't include head-tracking — you'll have to step up to the Elite 10s for that — but that's not a huge loss for a set of workout earbuds.

Unfortunately, Jabra's spatial audio is a little hit-and-miss. It works best for tracks already mastered for Dolby Spatial Audio, which can be found on Apple Music, Tidal, and Amazon Music. It also does reasonably well for other modern, bass-heavy tracks. However, it can make the mids and highs sound thinner. There's also a very odd hollow warbling sound that briefly comes out whenever you pause a track. Fortunately, Dolby Spatial Sound can easily be toggled off with the Jabra Sound+ app, and it's likely something Jabra will fine-tune in future firmware updates.

Active Noise Cancellation

The Jabra Elite 8 Active deliver solid active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency features in what Jabra calls its "Adaptive Hybrid ANC." This is the company's second-tier ANC (the Elite 10 get "Jabra Advanced ANC"), and while it doesn't compare to the Apple-Bose-Sony triumvirate, it's pretty good for a set of earbuds in this price range, and I don't think anybody will be disappointed.

As with most ANC earbuds, the Elite 8 Active do an excellent job of filtering out lower-frequency sounds like traffic, machinery, and the rumble of an airplane or train. Higher and sharper frequencies will get through a bit more, but not so much that they'll be a distraction.

Jabra's "HearThrough" isn't as transparent as what Sony or Apple offer. It's focused on passing in important sounds, like people talking and car horns going off, without opening them up to everything else. For example, while knocking on wood or ringing a doorbell came through much more clearly, the sound of running water was equally muted in both ANC and HearThrough modes.

Call Quality

Regarding call quality, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are in the middle of the road. Nobody I spoke with had problems hearing me, even on a relatively busy street, but the background noise wasn't noticeably filtered out either. You'll need to rely on your smartphone's voice isolation features to get the clearest calling experience possible.

Software and features

The Jabra Sound+ app, available for both Android and iPhone, lets you adjust the equalizer, customize the controls, and update the earbuds' firmware. It also offers interactive notifications on Android that make ANC and Spatial Audio controls available on the lock screen, plus a selection of soundscapes to enjoy.

Sadly, while the Elite 8 Active support Google Fast Pair, this wasn't as intuitive as with other earbuds. There's no pairing button on the case; instead, you need to remove the earbuds and hold down the buttons on both for about three seconds to put them in pairing mode. The diagram in the package was more cryptic than helpful; it took a trip to Jabra's website to figure this one out, but thankfully, it's something you'll only need to do once.

The Elite 8 Active also support multi-point Bluetooth, so you can simultaneously connect them to two devices at once, plus ear detection to automatically pause music when you take one out. There's also native voice-based Google Assistant integration on Android, plus the ability to call up other virtual assistants or Spotify Tap using the button controls.

Battery life

According to Jabra's specs, the Elite 8 Active will deliver eight hours of listening time with ANC on and 14 with it off. The case gives you three additional charges, increasing those totals to 32 and 56 hours, respectively.

Those numbers roughly line up with my own experience. I only needed to charge the earbuds after about a week of active listening, which is on par with most wireless earbuds. Five minutes in the case will give you another hour of listening time, and support for wireless charging means you have less of a reason not to charge them up when you're not using them.

Competition

As earbuds targeted to those with a more active lifestyle, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are pretty much in a class by themselves. You can easily find earbuds with better sound quality, but you won't find many nearly as durable.

The most direct competitor for ruggedness would be the Jaybird Vista 2, which feature the same IP68 rating with a lower $150 price tag. However, the sacrifices you'll make in sound quality and ANC aren't worth the $50 you'll save. The Jabra Elite 8 Active deliver solid $200 sound, while the Jaybirds have a hard time justifying their lower asking price. Another option in the IP68 category is the JBL Reflect Aero, which offer good sound quality, but have similarly poor ANC.

However, if military-grade resistance to the elements isn't a priority, Google's Pixel Buds Pro are worth a look. Thanks to Google's machine learning chops, these provide remarkably good ANC, even better transparency, and a more seamless pairing experience.

Of course, if you're willing to spend more and sacrifice Jabra's toughness, you can get a lot more bang for your buck with top-end earbuds like Sony's class-leading WF-1000XM5 or Bose's new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. For $100 more, these will both run circles around the Jabra 8 Elite Active for sound quality and ANC, but they can't hold a candle to them when it comes to water and drop resistance.

Should you buy the Jabra Elite 8 Active?

Leaving aside subjective choices on things like style, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are a fantastic set of earbuds for those who want something that will endure the rough-and-tumble of an Active lifestyle. While no earbuds are indestructible, the military-grade toughness of the Jabra Elite 8 Active comes remarkably close, and it manages to do so without compromising on sound quality or comfort.