For less than $50, you'll get fast-charging buds with noise-canceling features that allow for hours of use

If you’re looking for a way to listen to music or audiobooks with no distractions, you’re probably thinking about getting either some new headphones or some earbuds. Of course, headphones are bulky and look ridiculous, even in private. What you really want is some comfortable earbuds with good sound quality, noise-canceling, and fast charging.

But do the Dobuds ONE Active Noise Canceling earbuds meet your criteria?

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

Dobuds ONE device specification

Produced by Donner Music, the Dobuds ONE DTW-E10 earbuds have touch control and can be recharged via the charging case. This has a USB type-C port, and can recharge the earbuds in under 90 minutes.

Photo by Christian Cawley -- No attribution required

Earbud talk/play time is around eight hours with the active noise-canceling (ANC) disabled, or 6.5 hours with ANC switched on. With the charging case this extends to up to 32 hours with ANC disabled.

The earbuds battery capacity is 55 mAh each, which the charging case is 520mAh. In addition, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2, which means better connectivity with your mobile device and better battery use thanks to enhanced Low Energy (LE) audio. They have an operating range of up to 10 meters.

Key features of the Dobuds ONE

The Dobuds ONE boast a collection of features intended to enhance your enjoyment of music and audio.

Hybrid dual drivers—the earbuds have two speakers on each, with two sets of drivers to ensure good quality audio output.

Active noise-canceling (ANC)—sounds around you are canceled out by the ANC feature, reducing the necessary volume of the audio. This works whether playing music, listening to stories, playing games, or making phone calls.

Ergonomic design—the Dobuds ONE earbuds are intended to feel comfortable in your ears while being easy to pick up and insert.

Transparency mode—to save you taking your earbuds out to chat with people in around you, the transparency mode can be activated.

32 hours battery life—the charging case stores 24 hours of recharge, while the earbuds themselves can run for eight hours.

Donner Control app—available on Android and iOS, the app lets you configure gestures, customize the active noise-canceling feature, and adjust the equalizer.

Overall, this is a smart collection of features.

What’s in the box?

The Dobuds ONE earbuds ship in a compact box, safely inserted into the charging case, so they’re ready for use almost straight away. A quick start “First Time Use” guide explains how to initialize the earbuds, and following the brief procedure, you can pair them with your smartphone.

Photo by Christian Cawley -- No attribution required

Accompanying the Dobuds ONE earbuds is a USB type-C cable for charging, and a selection of earbud tips in XL, L, M, S, and XS sizes, suitable for almost any ear. M sized tips are attached by default. Switching the tips is pain-free, and they stay on securely, too. The earbud tips are provided on a plastic mount which makes them easy to put away and find later without the one you’re looking for going missing.

Finally, a detailed user manual is also included. This includes a QR code for the Donner Control app, instructions for touch gestures on the back of the earbuds, and seven languages.

What I liked about the Dobuds ONE active noise canceling earbuds

The most important thing about these earbuds is how easy they are to set up. The unboxing procedure is a case of removing the labels from the side of each earbuds (isolation sheets to prevent charging in transit), replacing them in the case, closing the lid for three seconds, and then removing them to start pairing. That’s arguably the simplest step – I’ve paired the Dobuds ONE with everything from two smartphones to a tablet, and even a Steam Deck.

Photo by Christian Cawley -- No attribution required

In every case, the audio has been superb, and that’s the other thing I really like about these earbuds. Whether listening to music, podcasts, books, or watching videos, the sound quality is excellent for the price. The noise-canceling feature is good for games, and for phone calls. The mics in the Dobuds ONE pick up your voice perfectly for calls, making communication simple. Transparency mode can be initiated either in the Donner Control app or by tapping one of the earbuds.

Where I’m a little uncertain on these earbuds is with the gestures. With 12 gestures to remember, it is easy to get it wrong, especially straight out of the box. This is why it makes sense to install the Donner Control app, though, until you get used to the gestures. I’m almost there, but still need to use the app from time to time (usually for transparency mode!).

Top earbuds, great price

Retailing for under $50, the Donner Dobuds ONE earbuds with active noise-canceling technology are surprisingly good value. The charging case is suitable for carrying in a pocket or bag without falling open; plenty of spare tips of different sizes are included; the app adds a useful extra dimension of control while enhancing the touch gestures.

As for sound quality, well, I'm writing this listening to some of my favorite MP3s while wearing the Donner Dobuds ONE. I'm really pleased with them, and I think you will be, too.