Retroid is set for a two-part launch strategy in the coming months. While the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 has already turned heads since its recent debut, the company isn’t stopping there. Retroid has been steadily teasing its spring lineup, and now we’re finally getting a closer look at the specs for the upcoming Pocket Classic. With what’s already been confirmed about its vertical design and display, it’s shaping up to be a serious contender in its category.

Over on Discord, Retroid has confirmed that the Pocket Classic will run on a 4nm Qualcomm chip (via Retrododo). While that leaves some wiggle room, it likely means a Snapdragon processor from the past few generations, keeping it in line with modern silicon trends. With several solid mid-range 4nm options available, the Pocket Classic’s performance could be pretty impressive.

No matter which Qualcomm 4nm chipset ends up in the Pocket Classic, it’s going to be a first-of-its-kind experiment. We’ve yet to see how these mid-range processors handle gaming handhelds, so its launch will be a real test. It’s a chance to see how it stacks up against the usual budget handhelds, and honestly, it could shake things up in a big way.

The specs list also reveals a 5,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, plus WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of space, it’s pretty clear this handheld is aimed at the budget-friendly crowd.

Retroid’s official announcement also confirmed the Pocket Classic’s size—138mm long, 89mm wide, and just 8.26mm thick. It’ll be running Android 14 out of the box.

If you bleed Game Boy, Retroid's Pocket Classic may be your next obsession

Prior to this revelation, Retroid had already teased the Pocket Classic’s 3.92-inch AMOLED display, featuring a 1240 x 1080 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The company also gave us a sneak peek at the back of the device, and let’s just say it’s got the kind of look that’ll turn heads and spark some serious curiosity from anyone eyeing it up.

Retroid is keeping the price and release date a mystery for now, but judging by the specs it has shared, the Pocket Classic is shaping up to be a dream come true for retro gaming fans.