How did people follow directions before the 21st century? Obviously, it wasn't through Waze — that platform started as FreeMap Israel in 2006, went global a few years later, and got purchased by Google in 2013. But if you're still nostalgic about those days of old, and you still need to use the tech that we use today, the app wants to help you with an all-new "retro mode" that promises to bring you back while you're driving around.

Waze's new feature aims to tickle your nostalgia with three new modes — the '70s, '80s, and '90s. Think of them as skins for your navigation interface. The '70s lava lamp mood will put a DJ as your navigator and a flowery van as your vehicle, and the '80s "Pumped!" mood will introduce an aerobics instructor instead, with your on-screen vehicle transforming into a Rad Racer sports car. The '90s "Dialed Up" mode will put you in a two-door "SUV4EVA" vehicle with a pop star as your navigator.

To further dive you into the old-timey experience, the Waze app is also gaining era-appropriate radio stations in different markets. UK users will get the Hit Music 70's, those in the US will get 90's Hits, and France folks will get 80's Alive. It's not clear how each era was decided on.

As you may have guessed, this is more of a public-facing easter egg than a serious new feature. And it will be available for a limited time — it's not clarified for how long in the blog post, but you can expect it to go away as suddenly as it arrived. Go to the "My Waze" section in the Waze app and tap on the "Drive with the 80's" panel to get started. We've yet to see these features appear in the app, but be sure to update in the next few days to see if it arrives.

