Although most users and businesses have moved to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp or Messenger, many still prefer normal text messages to receive real-time alerts and stay in touch. Whether you use a Google Pixel phone or a top Samsung Galaxy phone, retrieving an accidentally deleted message isn't straightforward.

While Google offers the default Messages app on every Android phone, OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) like Samsung and OnePlus integrate a different messaging app on their offerings.

Check your archived inbox on Messages

The default swipe gestures in the Messages app archive a message. If you accidentally swipe left or right on one of the conversation threads in Messages, the app archives the chat thread.

Here’s how to find and unarchive important messages:

Open Messages on Android. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner. Select Archived. 2 Images Close Long-tap the message you want to unarchive and tap the up-arrow icon at the top. Close

Google doesn't offer the Recycle bin on Messages. If you haven't enabled a Google Drive backup before, you must rely on third-party data recovery apps to retrieve deleted text messages.

Recover deleted text messages on a Samsung Galaxy phone

The default One UI Messages app on Galaxy phones supports RCS and is packed with a long list of features. When you delete a text message on your Samsung phone, the Messages app sends it to Recycle bin for 30 days. After a month, the Recycle bin permanently deletes the message.

Open the Messages app on your Samsung phone. Tap on the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open the Recycle bin. 2 Images Close Check your deleted text messages. Long tap the message you want to retrieve. Select Restore at the bottom and check the same in your main inbox. 2 Images Close

Check your carrier app

Besides OEMs, mobile carriers offer text messaging apps on Android phones with useful functions. For example, AT&T has AT&T Messages Backup & Sync, and Verizon bundles Verizon Messages which backs up your texts and makes them available on the web and other devices. If you use the carrier’s messages app, you can easily restore deleted text messages.

What about third-party data recovery software?

There's no shortage of third-party data recovery apps on the web. Software solutions like Dr.Fone, PhoneRescure, and FonePaw, make tall claims to retrieve deleted text messages on your Android phone.

These apps offer features like quick scan and deep scan to find deleted data on your phone. Some features require you to root the device to work as expected. Besides, several advanced features cost a subscription, and the results are not guaranteed. If you plan to proceed with any of such tools, check their money-back guarantee.

Rooting your Android phone may void the manufacturer's warranty.

Reach out to the recipient

If none of these tricks work to retrieve text messages on your Android phone, you have no option but to reach out to the sender. The person might have a copy of the text message you are looking for, and you can ask them to forward the message again.

Enable Messages backup in Google Drive

You should enable Google Drive backup on your Android phone to avoid such a situation. Google Drive backs up installed app data, media files, SMS messages, call history, device settings, and Google account data.

Swipe up from the homescreen to open the app drawer. Find the Settings app with a familiar gear icon. Scroll to System. Select Backup. 2 Images Close Check account storage and enable backup toggle from the following menu. Close

Your Android phone’s backup counts against your Google account storage. If you are low on the default 15GB storage, either free up some space or subscribe to one of the Google One plans.

To retrieve deleted text messages on your Android, you must factory reset your Android phone and restore the Google Drive backup during setup.

Use a third-party SMS app

Not everyone prefers a cloud backup and a lengthy factory reset method to restore deleted text messages. If you are among them and want a convenient alternative, use a third-party SMS app like Pulse to back up and restore your texts.

Pulse SMS offers multiple theming options, a web version to check your messages on the desktop, Wear OS support, rich web link previews, password protection, the ability to back up and restore text messages, and automated replies. Some advanced features are a part of the Pulse+ subscription that starts at $0.99 per month.

Find your lost messages

If you prefer the Google Messages app, check our best tips for RCS and chat. Since Google Messages is available on the web, you can access the conversations on your laptop, too. Read our dedicated guide to using Google Messages on the desktop.