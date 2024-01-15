Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 shows up early in a Mexican listing, further confirming its 6.2-inch LTPO OLED screen, Exynos 2400 processor, and 50 + 10 + 12 MP triple camera setup.

The phone is priced at 16,499 Mexican dollars (approx. 976 US dollars) for the 128GB version.

The highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra and mid-tier Galaxy S24 Plus are not featured on the retailer's website.

Samsung is slated to announce its new Galaxy S24 flagship series this week at a big Unpacked event in San Jose, California. At this point, we know a lot about the upcoming devices already, though, leaving just a few things to surprise us. It looks like with this in mind, a Mexican retailer couldn’t wait much longer to finally show off one of the shiny new Samsung flagships, with a listing for the regular Galaxy S24 available online right now.

The retailer in question is called Doto, offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 in four colors and two storage configurations on its website, as spotted by Winfuture. The colors are right in line with what we learned already. The Onyx Black version is only available in 256GB while Amber Yellow, Marble Gray, and Cobalt Violet can be had with either 128 or 256GB. The 128GB version of the handset is listed for 16,499 Mexican dollars, which is roughly 976 US dollars. Prices usually aren’t translated 1:1 across currencies, so this doesn’t mean that the S24 is necessarily much more expensive than the Galaxy S23, which started at $800 when it launched.

WinFuture reports that at the time it spotted the listing, the phone could already be bought, with 10 units supposedly available for sale in each color and storage configuration. It looks like by now, the website has updated the details, saying that the phone can be preordered with shipments starting from February 1, 2024.

The listing further reveals some of the specs, confirming previous leaks. The retailer details the 6.2-inch LTPO OLED screen with its 120Hz refresh rate, the Exynos 2400 processor powering the handset in Mexico and some other regions, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports charging speeds of up to 25W. 15W wireless and 4.5W reverse-wireless charging are also on board, but the listing doesn’t explicitly mention the new Qi2 magnetic standard, so the S24 might not support it. On the photography and videography front, the listing reveals a 50 + 10 + 12 MP triple camera setup, with a singular 12MP camera on the front. When it comes to software, we’re looking at Android 14.

Given the plethora of leaks we’ve seen on Samsung’s upcoming lineup, none of these revelations are surprising. You can view them as further confirmation that what we’ve seen so far is correct. The exception is the Exynos 2400 processor — here, the S24 series is all but confirmed to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US.

Meanwhile, the two other phones in the lineup, the highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra and the mid-tier Galaxy S24 Plus, are nowhere to be seen on the retailer's website. Given that these two handsets were also extensively featured in previous leaks, there isn’t much more to learn about them before the event on January 17 in any case.