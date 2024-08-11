You may face network problems even while using one of the best routers. A simple fix to most issues is to reboot your router. If you have an Xfinity modem, you can reset it without the app. This tutorial shows you how to restart your Xfinity router manually and through the website.

Why you might need to restart your router

Rebooting your router or performing a soft reset clears the memory and may solve issues with network hardware, Wi-Fi connection, and internet speeds. Before you do that, troubleshoot the connectivity problem with Xfinity Assistant or the Xfinity app. Restarting your Xfinity Gateway is your next troubleshooting step if web pages don't load due to a spotty internet connection or your home Wi-Fi doesn't work as expected. If that doesn't help, schedule an appointment with an Xfinity technician.

How to restart your Xfinity router remotely

Open the Xfinity website in your browser. Sign in to your account with your Xfinity ID and password. Go to the Devices section. Select Restart Modem. Source: Xfinity

Your Xfinity router may take up to 12 minutes to finish restarting. The home internet will be offline until the restart process is complete.

How to manually restart your Xfinity router

You can manually restart the router if you don't see the restart option under Devices after you sign in to your Xfinity account.

Unplug the router's power cable. Wait for a minute. Plug the power cable in.

What happens when you restart your Xfinity router?

The restart process may take up to 12 minutes to complete. Your home Wi-Fi network is unavailable during the restart. That means Xfinity Home users can't access cameras, alarms, smart lights, and other connected home automation devices. Xfinity Voice users cannot make or receive phone calls from the home phone until the gateway restarts.

How to reset your Xfinity router

Source: Xfinity

You can reset the router to restore the default settings. Use a toothpick, paperclip, or a thin, pointed object to press and hold the reset button for 20 to 30 seconds. It is located on the back of your router. Release the reset button when the router lights blink. If your model does not have a reset button, press the WPS button at the back of the Wi-Fi router for 30 seconds.

A factory reset, called a hard reset, removes the network name, Wi-Fi password, and other configuration details. You must reconfigure your router after the reset.

If you don't see a reset button, reset the router via a web browser. Ensure your computer or phone is connected to Xfinity Wi-Fi. You'll also need your router's IP address. Here's how to find it on your Windows computer:

Type cmd in the search bar. Select Command Prompt. Type ipconfig. Your router's IP address is beside Default Gateway.

Here's how to reset the router:

Open any browser on your device. Enter the router's IP address in the browser's search bar. You'll see a login portal. Enter your login credentials. You can sign in with admin as the username and password as the password if you haven't changed them. Go to Troubleshooting. Click Reset/Restore Gateway. Select Reset to Factory Defaults.

Get your home internet up and running in a jiffy

Rebooting your Xfinity router can solve common connectivity problems with your home network. However, restarting your router may not resolve issues like a blinking orange light. For that, follow a few troubleshooting steps to fix the issue. If the problem persists, contact Xfinity customer support for help.