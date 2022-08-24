Streaming app Plex remains one of the most popular Android streaming apps, but if you use the app, it encourages you to reset your password as soon as possible. This follows a potential data breach that the company has recently discovered. In an email to users, the company confirmed some key information about the leak.

The email reads, “We want you to be aware of an incident involving your Plex account information yesterday.” Some Android Police writers received the email on August 24, so we believe the possible data breach was on August 23 in the US. Plex appears to be gradually rolling out this reset notification to users worldwide, so if you use the app, you should expect word from Plex soon.

The email continues, “We immediately began an investigation and it does appear that a third-party was able to access a limited subset of data that includes emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords. Even though all account passwords that could have been accessed were hashed and secured in accordance with best practices, out of an abundance of caution we are requiring all Plex accounts to have their password reset.”

Not everyone is impacted by this data breach, but Plex wants all users to reset to ensure safety. The breach doesn’t impact payment data as it is stored on different servers.

Alongside a password change, Plex advises using its tool to sign you out of existing devices. You can do that as part of resetting your password, and as ever, the app recommends that you turn on two-factor authentication if you don’t already have it running. You can reset your Plex password here or through the Android app. You may need to be persistent, though. Some Android Police readers who have tried to reset their password are reporting the website is struggling, with some taking over 10 minutes to access the reset tool.