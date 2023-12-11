Some of the best Android tools and utility apps can enhance your device experience. Similarly, a smart home appliance with voice commands can improve the security and interactivity of your household.

From smart security cameras to doorbells and smart lights, you likely have one at your home. Wyze is a consumer technology brand that offers smart devices for your home, as well as various gadgets such as Wyze Cam and door locks, Wi-Fi routers and light bulbs, and earbuds and headphones.

You can control most of these devices through your favorite Android tablet or smartphone. In this article, we look at one of Wyze's products, its color-adjustable bulb, and how to reset its settings.

What's a Wyze bulb?

A Wyze bulb is a color-adjustable smart bulb that reaches a brightness of up to 1100 lumens. It features an impressive hue of 16 million colors and is adjustable to various room settings to suit individual needs or occasions. It can also adjust the tone of light to daytime and nighttime settings.

Wyze Smart Bulbs are compatible with popular voice assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It's also easy to set up via the official Wyze Android app on your tablet or smartphone. Wyze offers its bulbs in several bundles, starting at $22.99 for a pack of two bulbs.

If you own multiple Wyze bulbs, you can adjust each bulb separately to suit the tone and purpose of each room in your household.

How do I reset my Wyze Bulb?

Is your Wyze Bulb acting up? Or do you want to revert it to its factory settings? If you're troubleshooting, resetting a Wyze bulb to its factory settings is done in three short steps:

Turn the light switch connected to the Wyze bulb on and off three times to initiate the factory reset process. The Wyze bulb starts slowly pulsating, disconnects from the switch, and indicates that its settings are ready to be reset. At this stage, you can either perform a Wyze Bulb setup or leave it be to retain the initial factory-based settings.

Use the Wyze app on your Android or iOS device for the setup process, or repeat the steps above for other Wyze bulbs in your home.

Bring some vibrancy into your life with a Wyze bulb

A Wyze bulb is an excellent and affordable way to bring color into your living room. Its color versatility also lets you effortlessly adjust the tone of light to various occasions in a matter of seconds.