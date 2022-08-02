Frequent network issues on your Android phone or iPhone can be frustrating. Sometimes a quick reboot or toggling Airplane mode will fix glitches. If the problem persists with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or cellular connectivity, you'll need to reset the network settings on your phone. A network reset is simple and doesn't delete all the content on your phone.

What happens when you reset the network settings on your phone or tablet?

Before you reset network settings on your phone or tablet, you should understand the implications of it and make necessary adjustments if required.

Saved Wi-Fi networks

Resetting network settings is one of the neat ways to fix Wi-Fi issues on your phone. If your phone or tablet isn't connecting to a saved Wi-Fi network, reset the network settings and try again. The trick removes all the saved Wi-Fi settings and passwords from your device. You should check the saved Wi-Fi password on your phone and store it in a capable password manager.

Saved Bluetooth profiles

Resetting network settings deletes all the paired Bluetooth devices on your phone. You must reconnect your top wireless earbud, headphone, car's music system, and smart speaker to your phone.

Mobile network settings

When you reset network settings on the phone, the system reverts cellular settings to default. You need to change your cellular network preference from the settings menu.

VPN profiles

Resetting network settings deletes all the saved VPN configurations on your phone. You need to reconnect your preferred VPN network.

Installed apps, media content, and personal files

The network reset doesn't affect your installed apps, photos, videos, and documents. You don't need to back up your Android phone or iPhone before performing the steps below.

Other settings

Resetting network settings won't touch your applied wallpaper, lock screen settings, home screen setup, or other preferences.

When should you reset network settings on Android and iPhone?

Reset network settings on your phone when you frequently run into the following issues. Here are some examples:

Wi-Fi doesn't work or the Wi-Fi network name doesn't show on your phone.

Bluetooth disconnects automatically or not working.

Your phone doesn't receive or make calls.

Frequent call drops.

VPN doesn't work as expected.

No signal error on your phone.

How to reset the network settings on your iPhone or iPad

Follow the steps below to reset network settings on an iPhone.

Open Settings on iPhone. Scroll to General. 2 Images Close Select Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Reset. 2 Images Close Select Reset Network Settings and enter your device password to confirm the decision. Close

These steps work on iPhones and iPads running iOS and iPadOS 11 and later. If you use an older version of iOS, type network in the Settings search bar to find it.

How to reset network settings on your Android phone or tablet

Most Android phone manufacturers use the stock Settings app. Here are the steps to reset network settings on your Android phone.

Swipe up from the homescreen and open the app drawer. Tap the Settings app (the one with a gear icon). Scroll down and tap to System. Select Reset options. 2 Images Close Select Reset Wi-Fi, mobile, & Bluetooth and tap Reset settings from the following menu. 2 Images Close

How to reset the network settings on a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet

Samsung's One UI has a different Settings menu compared to stock Android. The steps to reset network settings differ on a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Swipe up from the One UI homescreen to open the app drawer. Open the Settings app. Tap General management. 2 Images Close Select Reset. Select Reset network settings and tap the Reset settings button from the following menu. 2 Images Close

If you can't find the Reset networks settings option on your Android phone, open your phone's Settings menu and type network in the omnibox.

Reset all settings vs. reset network settings

You'll find the Reset app preferences (reset all settings on iPhone) and Reset network settings options under the Reset menu on your phone. Let's clear the air between the two. When you reset all settings, the system resets all preferences for disabled apps, app notifications, default applications for actions, background data restrictions for apps, and permission restrictions. When you face notification delay, mobile data not working in specific apps, and other system misbehaves, you can reset all settings and start again.

Resetting network settings only affects your phone's connections, like Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth. You won't lose any app data with either of these options.

Troubleshoot network glitches in no time

Before you give in and factory reset your phone, you'll want to try a network reset. If a network reset or a factory reset doesn't help, it may be time for an upgrade. You can find a good Samsung phone at every price that has solid LTE and 5G coverage, and they're perennial contenders on our best 5G phones list.