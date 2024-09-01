The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats thanks to its learning algorithms, sleek design, and intuitive UI. The device picks up on usage trends to automatically tweak its operation, so you don't need to fiddle with the controls too much. Since the settings are unique to your home and environment, you'll reset them when moving to a new place. A reset is usually the answer if you experience problems with connectivity or controls. This guide shows you how to reset your Nest Learning Thermostat.

What is the difference between resetting and restarting a Nest Learning Thermostat?

When you reset your Nest Learning Thermostat, it removes some or all of its information. It depends on what you select during the reset. The device erases your settings and restores its factory default settings. Google recommends performing a reset if you want to remove your info before giving it away or installing it in a new place. Resetting your device also makes migration easy if you're switching Nest accounts.

Restarting your Nest Learning Thermostat is like rebooting your phone. It keeps all your settings. A restart is typically the initial troubleshooting step and can resolve issues such as a frozen screen, inconsistent connectivity, and malfunctioning controls.

Before you reset your Nest Learning thermostat

Source: Google

Write down the wiring details of your Nest Learning Thermostat before you reset it. It comes in handy if you need the information while reinstalling it. You can get the info from your thermostat dial by going to Settings (the cog icon) > Equipment.

How to reset your Nest Learning thermostat (4th gen)

Source: Google

First, disconnect your Nest Learning Thermostat from your account using the settings menu on the device.

Open Settings. Select Account. Choose Disconnect. It removes your device from the Home app.

Performing a factory reset on your Nest Learning Thermostat erases your custom settings. It restores the device's default settings.

On the thermostat dial, select the cog icon to go to Settings. Select Factory Reset. Confirm your selection and wait a few minutes for the device to reset.

How to reset your Nest Learning thermostat (3rd gen or earlier)

You must remove your thermostat from your account before resetting it. To do so, check whether you set it up with the Google Home or Nest app and remove it from there. The Nest Temperature Sensors connected to your account stay linked after you reset the thermostat.

If you have a 3rd gen or earlier Nest Learning Thermostat, you can reset it by navigating to Settings > Reset. You will see the following options:

All Settings: Select this option to erase your settings. It restores the device to the factory default settings.

Select an option below if you only want to reset the schedule, account connection, or network instead of performing a factory reset.

Schedule: Erases your temperature schedule. Use it if you want the thermostat to learn a new schedule. Resetting the schedule deletes the setpoints you created or that the thermostat learned. You can also make a new schedule if you do not want to wait for the device to do it.

Erases your temperature schedule. Use it if you want the thermostat to learn a new schedule. Resetting the schedule deletes the setpoints you created or that the thermostat learned. You can also make a new schedule if you do not want to wait for the device to do it. Account connection: Removes your profile from your Nest Learning Thermostat. Although you will find the thermostat listed in the app after resetting the account connection, the application shows it as offline. It means you can't control your thermostat with the app. Whether you see the account connection option depends on your thermostat's software version.

Removes your profile from your Nest Learning Thermostat. Although you will find the thermostat listed in the app after resetting the account connection, the application shows it as offline. It means you can't control your thermostat with the app. Whether you see the account connection option depends on your thermostat's software version. Home/Away: Learns when to switch to Eco Temperatures, depending on whether you are leaving or returning home. Use this option if you are moving it to a different location so it can learn about the new place.

Learns when to switch to Eco Temperatures, depending on whether you are leaving or returning home. Use this option if you are moving it to a different location so it can learn about the new place. Network: Resetting it erases the network information from your Nest Learning Thermostat. It forgets the Wi-Fi setting and disconnects from the internet. You can get it back online by navigating to Settings > Network and connecting to your Wi-Fi network.

Related How to connect Google Nest Thermostat to Wi-Fi It's easy to your Google Nest Thermostat to Wi-Fi once you know how — we include instructions for Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E

How to perform a manual restart on your Nest Learning thermostat

You can't navigate the settings menu to reset your Nest Learning Thermostat if it is frozen or stuck. You can manually restart the thermostat and follow the steps in this guide to reset it. Here is how to restart it:

Hold down the thermostat for 10 seconds until the screen turns off. Release the ring. Restart the thermostat by pressing and releasing the ring to turn on the screen.

You may lose unsaved information if you manually restart your Nest Learning Thermostat.

Fix common thermostat issues with a quick reset

Resetting your Nest Learning Thermostat solves many problems with your device. The process may take up to 15 minutes. It includes a factory reset, reconnecting to your Wi-Fi network, updating software, and configuring settings.

If you're renting or moving to a new home with a pre-installed thermostat, perform a factory reset. You'll have it working like new and get control of functions like Nest Renew, Auto-Schedule, Eco temperature, and Nest Leaf. You can level up your Nest Learning Thermostat experience by trying the best Google Home tips.