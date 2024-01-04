Many consider the Nanoleaf Essentials range to be among the best smart bulbs available. There's no denying their popularity. Tune in to any YouTube channel, and you'll see a Nanoleaf product in the background. It's not all style over substance. These are high-quality bits of tech. There's a range of design options, the installation is straightforward, and there's a spectrum of customization options. As Nanoleaf Essentials bulbs are now Matter-compatible, they're more desirable than ever.

Even the best products go wrong. Nanoleaf Essentials can occasionally develop connectivity issues or stop responding consistently to your commands. This article shows you how to perform a hard reset if you experience issues with your device.

Troubleshooting a Nanoleaf Essentials device

Source: Nanoleaf

Performing a hard reset is a hassle. You must reinstall the bulb on your Nanoleaf app. Before resorting to a hard reset, here are a few less drastic options.

Bluetooth reset: Smart bulb issues are often caused by an unstable Bluetooth connection. Turn Bluetooth off and on, and you might resolve the issue.

App update: Go to the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and check that you have the most recent version of the Nanoleaf app. A quick update may do the trick.

Unplug the bulb: Unplug the light that the bulb is connected to and then plug it back in.

Check the power: The bulb may not get power. Double-check the connected wall plug or other switch.

Resetting a Nanoleaf Essentials bulb

Source: Nanoleaf

Follow the steps below to perform a hard reset if you still experience issues.

Open the Nanoleaf app. Turn off the bulb. Wait three seconds. Turn on the bulb for less than three seconds, then turn it off again. Repeat the above steps five times. The bulb flashes red three times when the reset is successful.

Remember your warranty

Nanoleaf products are not cheap. They are among the most expensive smart bulbs available. That makes it even more frustrating when they go wrong. Running into the odd issue is to be expected. If it happens more than once or twice, all Nanoleaf devices come with a two-year warranty.

Now that your smart bulb works, continue to increase your home's IQ. A true smart home enthusiast can control their gym equipment, TVs, vacuums, thermostats, and doorbells with voice commands.