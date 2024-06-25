Setting up Google Wallet provides convenience, security, and, in some ways, freedom. Many Android phones, like Samsung smartphones and Pixel phones, have Google Wallet as an app. However, Samsung users must opt-in to use the Wallet app.

While adding debit and credit cards to Google Wallet is simple, sometimes we want to consider resetting Google Wallet for various reasons. Whether we are being data-conscious or if the app misbehaves, we should consider a quick refresh. It is unclear what exactly gets removed during a reset, as there is no way to reset the app in a traditional sense. But there are ways to achieve the same results. To help you with your Google Wallet issues, we outline how resets work and the steps needed to get there.

How to reset your Google Wallet's app data

The best way to reset Google Wallet is to clear the app's data and cache. This removes all the data stored (including temporary data) from Google Wallet, except for saved cards and security verification. In this example, we use an Android phone (Samsung Galaxy S23), but you can use any Android device that supports NFC (Near Field Communication) with Google Wallet.

Go to Settings > Apps or Applications. Locate and tap Google Wallet. Close Tap Storage or Storage & Cache. Select Clear data; you can also choose Clear cache to reboot the app before resetting all its associated data. Close Tap Delete.

Factory resetting your device will not remove data from Google Wallet. Your information remains saved to your Google account. When opening Google Wallet, you are asked to re-verify your payment information and security after re-linking your Google account. To permanently remove your information (such as payment), you must delete it through your Google account.

Uninstall and re-install the Google Wallet app

Suppose you still need a hard-reset option without factory resetting your device (since the app itself doesn't work on your phone). In that case, we recommend uninstalling the app altogether and re-installing it. To perform a re-install, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Apps or Applications and tap Google Wallet. Tap Uninstall > Ok. Close Install Google Wallet from the Google Play Store or use the widget below.

How to permanently delete Google Wallet payment information

If you're worried about someone accessing a device with your Google Wallet information but don't want to factory reset it, we recommend deleting your card information from the settings. You can do this through the Google Wallet app or a secure web browser.

You can also use this method to effectively reset your payment information by removing old cards registered to Google Wallet and adding new ones through the app. The process takes longer, but this is useful if you own a debit or credit card that won't cooperate with your transactions.

Open Google Wallet. Tap on your Profile icon at the top right corner. Tap Your data in Wallet. Close Select Manage payments data. Scroll and tap Manage in Payments profile. On this page, you can also delete your transaction history and activity. Close Tap Remove on all the available payment methods connected to your profile. Tap Remove (again) to confirm. Close

Google Wallet doesn't save your card information directly onto the device. It stores the data (encrypted) on Google's secure servers. Google creates a token to identify your card to merchants. The token is stored on your device's Secure Element (SE).

What to do when tap-to-pay doesn't work

In situations where tap-to-pay doesn't work, Google recommends the following:

Update your app and Play Services. Check your tap-to-pay setup. Check that your device supports NFC. Unlock your phone. Hold your phone closer to the payment reader and move it in/out of range to reset; wait a few seconds after moving it closer to the payment reader. Contact a cashier for assistance.

Manage your information through Google Wallet

It's important to keep your Google Wallet app up-to-date. Not only is it convenient with contactless pay, but you can also use it for other purposes. For example, you can add your boarding pass and state identification to Google Wallet. That's why if you're giving away or selling your device, be wary of what's on there, even if Google encrypts it. We recommend removing your Google account from the device and wiping all its data.