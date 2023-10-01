Amazon Fire TV devices are some of the best media streaming devices you can buy to stream your favorite content. While cable TV is still hanging around, most of the content has moved on to streaming services, and Amazon Fire TV allows you to access them at an affordable price.

Most of the time, Amazon Fire TV devices work perfectly, providing a seamless streaming experience. But, use any electronic product long enough, and you'll find some flaws, however minor they might be. One of the issues with Amazon Fire TV devices is that sometimes the Fire TV remote starts misbehaving or stops working altogether.

An easy solution to any Fire TV remote issues you experience is to reset the Fire TV remote to start afresh. Here's how to reset Fire TV remotes in simple steps.

Types of Fire TV remotes

Before you begin, determine what kind of Fire TV remote came with your Amazon Fire TV streaming device. Amazon released several versions of its Fire TV remotes, but only two have a different resetting process.

Alexa Voice remote (1st Generation)

Fire TV Basic Edition remote

We mention the steps to reset these remotes separately. If you own a Fire TV remote other than these two, follow the steps below to reset your remote.

Reset most Fire TV remotes and Alexa voice remotes

See the picture below, where we marked the buttons you'll use on your Fire TV remote to reset your remote. Use the photo as a guide as you proceed with the steps.

Unplug your Fire TV and wait for a minute. Simultaneously press and hold the Left, Back, and Menu buttons for 12 seconds. After 12 seconds, let go of the buttons and wait for 5 additional seconds. Detach the battery cover and remove the batteries from the remote. Now, plug in the Fire TV and wait until you see the Remote cannot be detected message on the TV screen. Put the batteries back inside the remote and press the Home button.

Wait for the remote indicator to turn blue. When it turns blue, the remote is reset and paired successfully. If you don't see the blue light, hold the Home button for 10 seconds to force the pairing process.

Reset Alexa Voice remote (1st Generation)

Resetting the Alexa voice 1st generation requires the same steps. The only difference is that you need to hold fewer buttons.

Unplug your Fire TV streaming device and wait for 60 seconds. Press and hold the Left and Menu buttons simultaneously for 12 seconds. Let go of the buttons. Wait for 5 seconds, and take the batteries out. Plug in your Fire TV device and wait until the TV displays the Remote can't be detected message. Put in the batteries and press the Home button.

If the remote still doesn't pair, press and hold the Home button for 10 seconds. The remote should reset and pair now.

Reset Fire TV Basic Edition remote

The Fire TV Basic Edition remote is barebone and has few buttons. The picture shows the buttons you'll use to reset this remote. The steps to reset the Fire TV Basic Edition remote differ significantly from other Fire TV remotes. Make sure to follow the steps carefully.

Press and hold the Home button. While holding down the Home button, press the Menu button three times. Let go of the Home button and press the Menu button 9 times. Unplug your Fire TV device and take the batteries out of the remote. Wait for 60 seconds. Put the batteries back in and plug in the Fire TV device. When the Fire TV finishes loading and shows the home screen, press and hold the Home button for 40 seconds.

That's it. The resetting and pairing process can take up to 1 minute. Don't press any buttons until the setup finishes.

Frequently asked questions

Q. What if the reset steps didn't work?

If the above steps didn't fix your issue, and your device is still under warranty, we recommend contacting Amazon's customer service. If your device is out of warranty or the support team cannot help you, you can buy another remote.

Q. Are Fire TV remotes universal and work with every Fire TV device?

Most modern Fire TV remotes work with almost any Fire TV device. Still, check the listing page to see if your Fire TV device is supported.

Q. Can I control the Fire TV with my phone?

Amazon makes the Fire TV mobile app for iPhone and Android, which you can use to control your Fire TV device. You can use this as a placeholder until your new remote arrives.

Reset Fire TV remotes to solve common issues

We hope this guide helped you resolve issues with your Fire TV Remote. Now that it's working, check out our list of the best movies to watch at home to find movies for your next streaming session.