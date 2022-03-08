Adaptive brightness is a handy feature on both old and new Android devices that controls how dark or bright your screen gets based on the lighting. It uses the ambient light sensor combined with on-device machine learning to make these adjustments for you automatically. It also learns your habits when you tweak the brightness slider manually and integrates them into the auto settings. The idea of a feature that manages itself sounds like an excellent solution for many. However, adaptive brightness may not always work as intended for everyone.

Since adaptive brightness relies on machine learning, it takes time to dial in the settings for your device properly. And if it starts messing up randomly, having your screen get too bright in a dark room or too dim outside can quickly become an issue. If you've given it a few days, and it's still not melding with your needs, there are a few things you can do.

Reset the settings

The first thing you should try when adaptive brightness starts misbehaving is to take it back to its factory default state on your device. Here's how:

Open the Settings app, then go to Apps > See all apps. Scroll through your app info list and tap Device Health Services. 2 Images Close Tap the Storage & cache section. Tap the Manage space button. 2 Images Close Tap the Reset adaptive brightness button. Select OK to save and confirm your choice, and it reverts to the factory default settings. 2 Images Close

You can think of this as a quick and easy way to recalibrate the adaptive brightness feature when needed. From here, let the device learn your lighting habits again to see if it works out better this time. It isn't a guaranteed fix, but it's worth recalibrating to find out if that improves your experience. This setting is sort of hidden away from the average user, so it's good to point out to anyone who wasn't aware that it even existed.

The example screenshots are shown using a Pixel phone. However, most modern Android devices also have an Apps section. Each manufacturer might list it in a slightly different location, so search in the settings menu for "apps" or "all apps" to find it.

Clear your data

If the reset method does not seem to work properly, clear the app data instead. Navigate to your app list and select Device Health Services. However, instead of tapping the Reset adaptive brightness button, tap the Clear all data button followed by OK.

When you select Clear all data, everything in the Device Health Services app is deleted, including battery stats. So, only go this route if the reset option fails.

If you own a Samsung device, clearing all the data is your only option, as there's no button to reset adaptive brightness.

2 Images

Close

If none of these tips worked for you, keep an eye out for software updates that include fixes to the auto-brightness feature. Although Google usually lists Adaptive Brightness bug fixes in update logs, it occasionally omits details that affect a small number of users.

These weird bugs or issues can sometimes cause problems beyond what you can troubleshoot yourself. If that's the case, you'll likely have to wait for an official fix from your device manufacturer. Make sure the issue is listed on the manufacturer forums and mention the problem on social media, as manufacturers tend to step up the pace when there's a lot of visibility around a bug.

Up your Android customization game

Adaptive brightness is a great feature when it works correctly. It saves you the stress of fiddling with your device to adjust illumination when outside on a sunny day or unlocking your phone in the dark. Still, it can be annoying when it acts up. Instead of turning the feature off and never using it again, follow these troubleshooting steps to reset the adaptive brightness settings and save your experience.

