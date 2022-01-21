Samsung's February Unpacked event is fast approaching, which means the Galaxy S22 line will be here before you know it. If you're interested in pre-ordering one, Samsung's got a deal for you: reserve your pre-order slot now, and you'll get $50 in credit to spend on Samsung.com.

You can't actually pre-order the phone yet; all you have to do is let Samsung know you're interested. Then, once you do pre-order, you'll get $50 in Samsung store credit. You don't have to put money down, and there are no consequences if you reserve a slot then decide not to go through with a purchase.

To qualify, you'll need to reserve your slot before February 9. It's unclear when exactly pre-orders begin or end, but Samsung also stipulates you'll need to pre-order an S22 phone (or "the next Galaxy Smartphone," as the company puts it) by February 24 to get your credit. If that all sounds good to you, hit the link below to reserve yours now.

Reserve at Samsung

