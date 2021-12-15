Dish has made its mark on its newest acquisition with a new logo and new plans for virtual carrier Republic Wireless and by how people are reacting to it all, we think this will leave a stain.

The company is keeping what was essentially its only prior service plan which bundles unlimited talk and text for $15 per month and provides data prorated at $5 per whole gigabyte up to 15GB in a month. The plan will now be branded as Only What You Need.

Meanwhile, two new packages join the lineup:

Everything You Want provides for unlimited talk, text, and data with 20GB at high speed, 10GB of hotspot, and international texting for $40 per month.

Everywhere You Go bumps the high-speed quota to 35GB, the hotspot allotment to 20GB for $60 per month.

All users will have access to Wi-Fi Calling, 5G — compatible phones are available for purchase from Republic with financing from Affirm — and extra high-speed data for a one-time purchase of $5 per gigabyte. Accounts are now limited to just two lines though with a half-off discount on the second line which is required to be on the same plan as the first. Advertised prices require AutoPay and exclude taxes and fees.

Republic is in the middle of overhauling its online account management portal, so existing customers who would like to switch plans will need to refer to this help article for some complex instructions on doing so now or wait until the portal returns. Those who may be covered by older schemes such as Republic Refund or annual renewal can troubleshoot their scenarios here. Beta Tester discounts will still be honored.

Early reaction to Republic's older-skewing makeover and its very rollout has been nearly solid disappointment. One customer wrote in the company forums that the plans basically tell people to "go to Boost [Mobile]," another recent Dish pickup. A 7-year subscriber said that they couldn't "find the door fast enough." Another loyal customer who's had up to five family members on his plan is frustrated with the two-line limit on accounts and does not appreciate the prospect of managing multiple emails to stay on.

Republic, which celebrated its 10th birthday last month, seems to be starting off number 11 on the wrong foot under the Dish banner.

