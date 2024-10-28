After nearly three decades, I'm a Windows expert, but my current laptop is wide. I love my 16-inch LG Gram, but it's been gathering dust for several months. Coffee shop tables rarely accommodate its bulk, and stuffing it in my overnight backpack would probably break it. Inspired by a resurgence of Android tablets, I tried shoehorning my Redmi Pad Pro (today's best sub-$300 tablet) into my productivity routine and it worked. Now, I recommend that my fellow minimalists consider a midsize slate as their laptop replacement. A few minor tradeoffs lead to a relatively low-cost setup.

The re-evolution of tablets into laptops

What is a computer, anyway?

Acer on the left, Redmi on the right.

I jumpstarted my writing career years ago with an Acer Switch Alpha 12. My once-capable, $500, 12-inch Windows Surface Pro 3 clone is now borderline obsolete. It sports a spicy, ballooning battery and a dual-core CPU that boils water. It sat for years in a closet before helping me organize a weekend menu for a group outing last year. I was reminded of how convenient touchscreen work can be.

Most tablets and their Android implementations aren't engineered for full-time writing, in-depth research, or other jobs that laptops are great at. Despite that, tablets' portable nature and increasing power and efficiency make them better at replacing bulky, power-hungry Windows clamshells than ever.

Android pseudo-laptops are economical

Windows is great for resource-intensive tasks, but a tablet's all-in-one design makes it more versatile. A snappy, new midrange Windows laptop can cost over $1,000. A smaller, $500 tablet can power multitasking across its screen and a secondary monitor without breaking a sweat (given an appropriate workload).

The Redmi Pad Pro I'm writing this on costs about $260 on Amazon and stacks up tabs, switches between apps, and installs software like a champ. Maybe the barn-burning Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-a-chip delivers the blistering speed demanding users insist upon. However, the SD 7s Gen 2 (essentially an overclocked 6 Gen 1) provides all the horsepower needed for tasks other than compiling dense code and rendering 3D graphics.

Competitors like the Exynos 1380-powered Galaxy Tab S9 FE perform similarly. The Pixel Tablet offers fantastic performance and is commonly on sale, and the Galaxy Tab A9+ boasts Samsung's interface. None can touch the Redmi Pad Pro's price-to-performance ratio at MSRP (although discounts often occur), but you have options.

The challenges of using tablets for everything

Think learning curve, not drawback

A tablet doing all the work.

Getting Windows running just right demands extensive customization. You must cut unnecessary services, configure essential background apps, learn keyboard shortcuts, and wade through the endless selection of word processing, video scraping, photo editing, and other software that power-hungry x86 machines run so well.

Tailoring Android to your liking requires less effort. My biggest challenge was getting accustomed to the general interface. It's neither Windows nor a smartphone's Android. The landscape orientation and focus on large amounts of reading and word processing demand a different implementation than the tall, skinny, handheld Android. Years after trying to use tablets for anything substantive, this longtime Windows user was impressed by Android's maturation as a tablet OS.

How I turned my tablet into a de facto laptop

A little fine-tuning goes a long way. Some issues called for immediate attention, and I'll pull out more tricks as I get increasingly impatient for Android 15 and HyperOS 2.0. Here's my shortlist of steps for streamlining an Android tablet and bringing it closer to laptop productivity levels.

First, get the right tablet

The 15.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is overkill for almost everybody.

Size is the first specification to consider. Most people have difficulty digging into laptop-style workloads on anything smaller than 11 inches. On the other hand, minimalist travelers who work in tight spaces might appreciate an especially small tablet. There aren't many sub-9-inch tablets, and the existing ones tend to deliver somewhat laggy performance.

Budget always has an influence, but do your best not to skimp on RAM. Android may be a lightweight OS, but memory requirements build up quickly when multitasking or switching between tabs. I noticed a difference after upgrading from the 6GB to the 8GB Redmi Pad Pro, but I collect tabs like stamps. Patient users could probably tolerate 4GB. Still, 6GB is a good target if you're in the midrange market or a remote worker whose workload isn't technical or resource-intensive.

Carefully consider your planned use case. A high peak brightness allows outdoor work, ruggedized builds are good for extreme environments, 5G connectivity replaces the phone's hotspot, and high-end SoCs allow for resource-intensive workloads. Software plays a huge role, as update-starved brands like Lenovo won't ever have the features of highly regarded, long-updated interfaces like Samsung's One UI.

Precise stylus technology allows drawing and note-taking. However, some manufacturers restrict users to OEM pens only (like Xiaomi), and others use laminated screens that put a visible gap between the stylus nib and display panel. Whatever you do, don't neglect battery life.

Find a good keyboard

Logitech's sleek new keyboard, stashed away.

A quality Android-compatible keyboard is integral to laptop simulation. My Acer Windows tablet's keyboard was horrible, so anything is a step up from that, and they come in varying degrees of quality. You can't beat the slim, lightweight Logitech Keys-to-Go 2, although its $80 MSRP is steep. It's responsive and supportive of fast typing.

Plugable's folding keyboard also rocks and costs less than the Logitech. Targus and ProtoArc also make good ones. Artek's are OK, but avoid its cheapest models. My colleague Chandraveer loves the Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard, which is portable enough to justify carrying. You'll find tons of cheap keyboards from no-name companies on Amazon, which aren't great but work somewhat well.

Read our review Lofree Flow mechanical keyboard: Small stature, big thocks The new benchmark for low-profile mechanical keyboard sound and feel

Pick the right case

Portability, ruggedness, and ergonomics define which case you'll need. First-party keyboard folios are typically the most laptop-like. I swap between the OEM Redmi Pad Pro keyboard case and a combination of a folio case and the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2. Dexnor and Doqo make high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab keyboard cases with cantilevered standing hinges for comfortable viewing. SaharaCase's keyboard folios offer rugged builds and, usually, trackpads and support some popular non-Samsung tablets.

The iPad Pro M4 and Galaxy Tab S10+ with their OEM keyboards.

Low-cost suppliers like Moko, Fintie, and Kuroko sell affordable, universal keyboard cases. They're standard folio cases but with more room inside and a fixture to secure their included Bluetooth keyboard. There's also a host of rugged cases from brands like Supcase. Pay close attention to hinge quality, which contributes to usability. Most give you a choice of two or three angles.

You can also pair a simple sleeve with a dependable tablet stand. The best are engineered for healthy ergonomics but don't cheap out. If it holds your tablet aloft, it should be of high quality.

Consider a mouse

Not everybody can get used to touch navigation, especially with large or fast-paced workloads, and aftermarket touchpads aren't usually precise or premium-feeling. Given tablets' streamlined, portable designs, most people prefer Bluetooth mice, especially now that connectivity is solid and low latency. If a mouse isn't a concern, but you'd like the option, use your Android phone as a trackpad or keyboard in a pinch.

Add a versatile USB-C hub

A tablet's single USB-C port makes it cumbersome to use wired or plugin peripherals. A reliable USB-C hub changes that, expanding functionality to support USB-A devices, full-size display plugs, SD and microSD cards, and more. You'll need passthrough USB-C charging and a capable charger that matches or exceeds the dongle's rated wattage (which includes the power to operate the hub).

Not all tablets support advanced features like DisplayPort over USB-C. Support for most USB hub connector types is built into Android.

Adjust scaling, icon, text, and other UI component sizing

Foldables have inspired renewed attention to tablet-friendly apps.

Android's simplified touch interface maximizes readability and convenience, not screen space. To get significant work done on a tablet, play around with display scaling and other sizing options until you find the combination that works for you. The settings differ between Android implementations but are usually easy to find and change.

Choose a browser that supports permanent desktop site requests

Use a browser with a persistent Request Desktop Site setting to avoid hassling with mobile sites on a 12-inch, landscape-oriented screen. Chrome has one, but Vivaldi offers more customization. I prefer Kiwi Browser's bottom address bar implementation over Vivaldi's. Firefox for Android lacks the important desktop site request toggle, and activating the function every time you start the browser is annoying.

Learn the settings and activate the developer's options

The developer's options can give tablet users powerful control, partly because Android has always been heavily phone-centric. My first change is always cutting animations to .5× scale. I don't need drawn-out window movement, app zoom, or home screen navigation. Shorter animations make the experience feel faster.

Cut your carrying weight and reduce bulk

The Android tablet-as-a-laptop has a real future

There are some things a tablet can't and won't be able to do, like running x86 software without prohibitively difficult emulation. Remote workers, frequent travelers, and card-carrying minimalists like myself can easily type documents, research important topics, and play an increasing host of fun games.

The right Android tablet can do all that and costs less than a comparably quick laptop. Android tablets run smoother than many of today's great Chromebooks and take up less size in your backpack. If you've ever wanted to detach from the wall charger and hit the road without losing access to your digital life, now's the time.