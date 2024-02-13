Summary Pixel Watch 2 offers better performance, longer battery life, and accurate health tracking.

Google's Pixel Watch 2 offers significant upgrades over its predecessor, including better performance, longer battery life, and more accurate health tracking. While the second-generation smartwatch is impressive, it has one major caveat: no out-of-warranty screen replacement. Google does not repair broken screens on the Pixel Watch. Worse, you had to contact Google's customer support to get a discounted replacement unit. Thankfully, the company now offers a mail-in replacement option for out-of-warranty issues on the Pixel Watch 2.

In an announcement on the Pixel Watch support forums, Google says that Pixel Watch 2 users can get a discounted replacement unit for out-of-warranty hardware claims. While the discount amount is not known, it's unlikely to be big. The replacement bundle will not include the charging cable or the watch straps. Fitbit also has a similar replacement policy for out-of-warranty hardware issues, where you can get a replacement unit at a discounted price without the charging cable and other accessories.

Getting a replacement unit is also simple, irrespective of whether you purchased the watch through the Google Store or a third-party retailer. Visit the Google Store repair page, fill out the form with all the relevant details, including your watch's serial number, enter the shipping address, and select a payment method. You can then ship your broken watch to Google and, hopefully, get a replacement unit soon after. Remember to ship only the watch, not the retail box and other accessories.

Note that the mail-in replacement option is only available to Pixel Watch 2 customers in the US and the EMEA region. If you are in any other market and own the Pixel Watch 2, you are out of luck.

For the original Pixel Watch, Google recommends contacting customer care for out-of-warranty support as it is not covered under the new mail-in replacement option.

Ideally, Google should offer screen and hardware repair options for out-of-warranty issues on its smartwatch. This would help reduce e-waste, which has been a key focus in the tech industry in recent years. Samsung and Apple offer out-of-warranty repair services for their smartwatches, so it's Google that lags behind its competitors.