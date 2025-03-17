Summary Philips Hue now sells replacement power cables for its Secure line of cameras, addressing a previous concern about proprietary connections.

The cables, available in black or white, cost $20 and are 9.8 feet long, but a power adapter is not included.

This availability offers a cost-effective solution for damaged cables and allows for better color matching with home decor.

Proprietary power cables are usually considered a drawback when researching the pros and cons of products before finding the right one to buy. And if that nonstandard connector doesn't even have a replacement available, that can easily be a dealbreaker — nobody wants to buy the whole device again just to fix a wire with a short in it. If these factors have been holding you back from buying a Hue Secure camera, the newest products on the company's website might get you to reconsider.

After being announced in January, power cables for the Hue Secure line of cameras can now be purchased directly from the manufacturer's website in white and black (via Hueblog). The cables are 9.8 feet long and feature a USB-C connector on one end with the proprietary connection on the other. The price is a bit steep at $20 a pop, but it's a lot more cost-effective than buying a whole new camera.

Power adapter not included

One major downside here is the fact that a power brick isn't included with the purchase, making that $20 price tag sting all the more. However, the cable itself is capable of handling up to 24W of power, so a standard USB-C charging brick should do the trick if you need something to plug your new cable into.

The new cables come with at least one side benefit: Since they're available in both black and white, you can pick and choose colors to have a cable that blends in better with your decor. At the very least, you're no longer left with an expensive paperweight if your camera's power cable shorts out.