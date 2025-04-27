My digital workspace was a mess. I managed a collection of productivity apps for years, including task managers, note-taking tools, calendars, and project management software. I was overwhelmed by the constant app-switching and decided on a radical experiment. I took a leap. I ditched everything and went all-in on Notion for 30 days. This is the story of that month: the challenges, the positives, and whether Notion lived up to its reputation as the ultimate all-in-one productivity tool on the desktop and Android.

Spoiler alert: The journey was far from predictable, and what I discovered surprised me.