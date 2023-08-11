Summary Samsung charges $499 to replace the main inner display of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and $129 to replace the outer display. However, subscribing to Samsung Care+ can significantly lower these costs.

Quick answer: Samsung charges $499 to replace the Galaxy Z Fold 5's inner (main display) and $129 to replace the Fold 5's outer display. A Samsung Care+ subscription can lower these costs significantly. You can mail the phone in for repair, but Samsung also, in many cases, offers same-day repairs through mobile technicians or appointments at brick-and-mortar stores.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable phones around, and its recent release has many people pre-ordering for the official August 11, 2023 launch. The Z Fold 5 is thinner than ever thanks to a new folding mechanism, and the phone's two halves can sit (almost) flat together. As Phones Editor Will Sattelberg mentions in his Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, "[the phone] does leave a small amount of space between the two halves" to keep any crumbs or detritus from damaging the screen.

The Z Fold 5's best cases work much better with the new design, but even with some added protection you run the risk of damaging the phone's inner and outer displays. It's a natural risk to any modern phone, and Samsung has support set up to ensure your phone gets repaired. Here's what you need to know replacing the Z Fold 5's screen and the associated costs.

What does it cost to replace the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's display?

Samsung does a great job of being upfront about replacement and repair costs for its products. While it does offer repairs to many products, the Z Fold 5 looks to be firmly in the realm of full replacement. While it costs more than a standard repair, Samsung makes it a better value by replacing the screen, the screen's bezel, and the phone's battery during the process.

Replacing the main folding screen (plus the bezel and battery) on the inside of the Z Fold 5 costs $499. Replacing the outer screen of the Z Fold 5 costs $129. These are some of the most expensive replacement costs that Samsung offers, but it makes sense on such a premium phone with this design. A Samsung Care+ subscription, which I explain below, can lower this cost significantly. Third-party repair shops are an alternative if you for some reason can't get support straight from Samsung. Prices will vary.

Samsung offers a 90-day warranty for its repairs, and this should apply even if your standard one-year warranty (which only covers manufacturing defects) has expired. Samsung uses genuine replacement parts and, of course, knows its way around its phones.

Where can you get your Samsung Z Fold 5 screen replaced?

A screen replacement for your Z Fold 5 can be handled in a number of ways. Samsung's brick-and-mortar stores are always a good place to drop in for a quick repair, but you'll get best results if you make an appointment. Samsung claims it's usually a same-day process if you book ahead.

If you can't make it into a Samsung store and don't want to ship your phone to a repair center, Samsung has a "We Come To You" service that generally costs an additional $30 on top of whatever you're paying to replace the phone's screen. With this service, a technician meets you wherever is most convenient at a scheduled time. Your Z Fold 5 gets a new screen while you wait.

Those who are outside of Samsung's mobile tech service or who don't have a physical store nearby can do it the traditional mail-in way. Samsung will set you up with a printable shipping label; just stick it to a box and drop the parcel off to be sent to a Samsung repair center. If you're mailing your Z Fold 5 in for a screen replacement, you will need to create a Samsung Account.

Samsung's Care+ subscription service is available to pretty much everyone (even those who didn't buy a device directly through Samsung), and it's a great value if you're particularly hard on your tech devices. There are four different tiers to work with depending on what phone you have, but in the Z Fold 5's case we're at tier four. That works out to $11 a month on a 36-month term, or $239 outright for a 24-month term.

Should you damage your Z Fold 5's screen, a replacement with a Care+ subscription should only cost $99 on top of the monthly fee. Any other mechanical breakdowns look to be covered for free. The pricing and rules can change depending on your region, as here we're looking at U.S. terms.

Samsung also offers a more expensive tier called Care+ with Theft and Loss. You get all the same perks as the standard Care+ coverage, albeit with full coverage should your phone get stolen or lost. You're looking at $16 per month for the Tier 4 pricing that goes along with the Z Fold 5.