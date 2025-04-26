Replacing your phone every few years is the norm as new devices reach the shelves yearly. As smartphones get smaller, the internal components continue to shrink, and some even need to be glued in place. It makes phones hard to fix, and most users prefer buying a new device instead of spending money on costly repairs.

However, right to repair movements and a growing push for sustainability have led to a comeback for repairable Android phones. Companies like Fairphone lead the charge by offering modular designs that let users swap out batteries, screens, and other components. But can these repairable phones break into the mainstream, or will they stay a niche choice for a small segment of eco-conscious consumers?