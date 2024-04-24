Summary European Parliament now requires manufacturers to offer timely and cost-effective repair services to consumers, with product repairs receiving a one-year extension of legal protections.

New regulations in Europe aim to hold manufacturers accountable for repairing certain products, including smartphones, beyond one year and prevent them from limiting third-party repair options.

As global regulators develop repair policies, companies like Google are collaborating to provide repair parts, but consumers should proceed with caution with any DIY repairs to avoid costly mistakes.

In the US, right-to-repair legislation has appeared on some state ballots, aiming to give consumers more authority over how they maintain their products. Rather than having to exclusively contact manufacturers for device repairs, these laws can open up the door to more options — consumers can contact third-party repair services, for example, to have their technology fixed. In some instances, this can also result in cost savings for consumers, but manufacturers have become wary of the impact on their business. Falling in line with some US states that have adopted such measures, the European Parliament has now ruled in favor of similar regulations.

As confirmed by the European Parliament, legislators have overwhelmingly voted in favor of right-to-repair regulations. This means that manufacturers must now provide “timely and cost-effective repair services,” in addition to informing them of their alternative repair options. Products that are repaired then receive a one-year extension of these legal protections, incentivizing them to hold onto their device, rather than simply buy a new one. Manufacturers may be held accountable for repairing certain products beyond the one-year benchmark, including washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and smartphones.

Manufacturers face more responsibility in Europe

In addition to increasing manufacturers’ responsibility for repairs, the new regulations aim to limit their attempts to stifle third-party repair alternatives as well. For instance, companies may not prevent independent service providers from accessing the materials needed to fix devices. They must also offer such materials to other service providers at a reasonable cost. As consumers in Europe begin to reap these benefits, a new online platform will be developed to help them find nearby alternative repair options.

As regulators begin to develop such policies around the globe, technology companies are preparing accordingly. For example, Google teamed up with iFixit back in 2023 to make repair parts available for its Pixel Fold. It’s worth noting, however, that there are risks involved with taking the do-it-yourself approach — specifically if you aren’t an expert and don’t intend to seek the help of a repair professional. In the end, attempting to repair a complex product can wind up costing you more time, effort, and money than you anticipated. For these reasons, proceed carefully.