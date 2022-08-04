Love it or hate it, you can't ignore Android 12's Material You dynamic color theming engine—at least on Pixel and Samsung phones. While Material You is certainly pretty to look at, the limited color palette support of Google's new design language is a major downside. Thankfully, this can be resolved using Repainter, which lets you create custom Material You-based themes using any color of your choice. The app has now received its "biggest release yet," packing some major new improvements.

The highlight of Repainter 2.0 is the ability to share theme profiles with your friends and family. There are over 300+ profiles already available for download on the app's website. You can even filter themes by color in the repository to narrow down the search results to the shades you like.

The update makes Repainter completely free to use for a limited period of time. Once the three-day trial is up, you need to pay $3.99/year to continue using the app. And if you don't want to go down the subscription route, you can pay $9.99 to own it forever. Existing users who had paid $4.99 for the app will be automatically upgraded to the Pro version permanently.

You can use Repainter on both rooted and stock Android 12-running devices. If you have not tried the app before, follow our guide on how to use Repainter to improve Android 12's Material You theme on your Pixel or Samsung device to get a hang of it. Once you have gone through the initial setup process, using the app to create custom Material You themes is pretty straightforward.